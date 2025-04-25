Sydney Sweeney has been tapped to star in the Split Fiction adaptation

Sydney Sweeney was recently announced to be adapting the video game Outrun for a feature with Michael Bay directing. Outrun is an arcade racing video game franchise released by Sega. Bay will direct the project from a script by Jayson Rothwell. At the moment, Sweeney is only on board to produce, but that could change as the project moves forward with the Euphoria star attached. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but with Bay at the helm and his penchant for vehicular mayhem (as well as his new drone toy from Ambulance), grand racing action is in the cards.

It was also recently announced that a movie version of the new hit two-player co-op, Split Fiction, is now being developed into a film adaptation from the game company Hazelight Studios. The Hollywood Reporter is now revealing that Sweeney is also attached to this video game film, but this time, as the star. She is also on board as an executive producer. Wicked director Jon M. Chu will helm the film from a screenplay that is set to be written by Deadpool & Wolverine screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. Additionally, Mike Goldberg and Dmitri M. Johnson’s Story Kitchen and Chu’s Electric Somewhere will produce.

Spilt Fiction is “a 2025 action-adventure game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. As a cooperative multiplayer-only game, it follows authors Mio Hudson and Zoe Foster after they become imprisoned in the world of their stories when they are connected to a machine designed to steal creative ideas.” Hazelight Studios is also known for the game It Takes Two, which emphasizes two-player gameplay where you work as a team. After the popularity of It Takes Two, the film rights were acquired by Amazon in April of 2022. Story Kitchen is the company that’s bringing that game to life on Amazon and sources at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco confirmed that the media studio is also leading the charge in developing Split Fiction.

Split Fiction became a hit with both players and critics. It has received positive reviews and earned massive sales. According to Hazelight, the new teamwork game sold more than two million copies in the first week after its March 6 release, and that number continues to rise at an impressive rate.

