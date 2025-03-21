Split Fiction: A film adaptation of the new hit co-op video game is now being developed

While video game adaptations were once considered to be guaranteed disasters, a number of them have still been made in an effort to break the curse. Some can argue that the movies that have taken inspiration from video game source material have successfully broken the stigma, but many adaptations will still find themselves coming to the big screen. And now, you have projects like The Last of Us series on HBO that are giving the subgenre a much-needed boost. Variety is now reporting that a movie version of the new hit two-player co-op, Split Fiction, is now being developed into a film adaptation from the game company Hazelight Studios.

The studio is also known for the game It Takes Two, which emphasizes two-player gameplay where you work as a team. After the popularity of It Takes Two, the film rights were acquired by Amazon in April of 2022. Story Kitchen is the company that’s bringing that game to life on Amazon and sources at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco confirmed that the media studio is also leading the charge in developing Split Fiction.

According to the Wikipedia entry, “Split Fiction is a 2025 action-adventure game developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts. As a cooperative multiplayer-only game, it follows authors Mio Hudson and Zoe Foster after they become imprisoned in the world of their stories when they are connected to a machine designed to steal creative ideas.”

Variety will be keeping an eye on the bidding war for the project and will be releasing more information as it develops. There is yet to be a comment from representatives for Hazelight Studios and Story Kitchen after a request was sent. Split Fiction became a hit with both players and critics. It has received positive reviews and earned massive sales. According to Hazelight, the new teamwork game sold more than two million copies in the first week after its March 6 release, and that number continues to rise at an impressive rate.

