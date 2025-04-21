Sydney Sweeney teams up with Michael bay for movie adaptation of Outrun video-game

Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney and Michael Bay are teaming up for Outrun, a feature film adaptation of the arcade racing video game franchise released by Sega. Bay will direct the project from a script by Jayson Rothwell. At the moment, Sweeney is only on board to produce, but that could change as the project moves forward.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but you would imagine that some vehicular action will play a major part; After all, that’s something that Bay knows very well.

Video game movies have been big business lately, especially with A Minecraft Movie blowing up the box office. The film has already grossed over $720 million, and a sequel is almost guaranteed. Our own Alex Maidy enjoyed the film for the most part, saying it’s “ light entertainment with funny moments and a cast that is more than up to the challenge of acting silly on screen for the benefit of younger audiences. Jack Black and Jason Momoa have not had this much fun on screen in a long time, and director Jared Hess takes full advantage of that. The story itself is formulaic, but you have to start somewhere when you base your story on a game with no narrative structure. Parents will find themselves having more fun than expected with this movie, while kids and Minecraft fans will be pleased to see their favorite game leap onto the big screen. ” You can check out the rest of his review right here.

Sweeney will next be seen starring alongside Julianne Moore, Domhnall Gleeson, Kyle MacLachlan, and Fiona Shaw in Echo Valley. The thriller revolves around “ Kate Garrett (Moore), who is reeling from a personal tragedy and spending her days boarding and training horses at the picturesque Echo Valley Farm, in southeast Pennsylvania. When her wayward daughter Clare (Sweeney) arrives late one night covered in someone else’s blood, the story veers into thriller territory and examines how far a mother will go to save her child. ” The film will be released on Apple TV+ on June 13th.