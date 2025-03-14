The Housemaid: Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone discuss their unhinged, weirdo characters from upcoming thriller

Sydney Sweeney (Anyone But You, Madame Web), Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Jennifer’s Body), Brandon Sklenar (It Ends With Us, 1923), and Michele Morrone (365 Days, Subservience) star in the psychological thriller The Housemaid for Lionsgate and director Paul Feig, whose credits include Bridesmaids, Ghostbusters, and A Simple Favor. Lionsgate will be releasing the film on Christmas Day 2025 – and in new interviews, Sklenar and Morrone revealed that they’re playing unhinged, weirdo characters.

The film has the following synopsis: In The Housemaid, Millie (Sydney Sweeney) is a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar), an upscale, wealthy couple. She soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own. Rebecca Sonnenshine wrote the screenplay adaptation.

Feig is producing the film with Todd Lieberman, Carly Kleinbart Elter, and Laura Fischer. Sweeney, Seyfried, and McFadden serve as executive producers with Alex Young.

Sklenar told Variety that his character is like “ Norman Bates meets Patrick Bateman ” and the film is “ very dark, dramatic, twisted. It’s not gory but it’s twisted. It’s out there for sure. I am a little unhinged. You very rarely get the opportunity to just let the cat out of the bag. “

Morrone plays Enzo, the family’s groundskeeper. He told Variety, “ I think the film is going to be very faithful to the book. That’s all I can actually say. ” He did add that his character is “ a weirdo. I like to play weirdos, as you know. But I’m proud of myself to be part of that project and being a weirdo! “

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erin Westerman provided the following statement when the project was first announced: “ Part of the fun of the book was imagining the cast while we read it, and Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried are perfect for Millie and Nina — they’re both mysterious, nuanced, and incredibly skilled at becoming characters who don’t reveal everything right away. We’re thrilled to team them with Paul Feig, who we worked with on A Simple Favor and its upcoming sequel, and has a proven track record of developing stories with dynamic female leads. “

Adam Fogelson, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair, added: “ I’m thrilled to have The Housemaid join our upcoming slate. A great filmmaker and a great cast with a great script from a great book is a terrific place to start. My prior work experiences with Paul and Amanda have been nothing short of spectacular, and Sydney is as talented and compelling as can be. “

If The Housemaid does well at the box office next December, there’s franchise potential here, as the novel has already received multiple follow-ups: The Housemaid’s Secret, The Housemaid’s Wedding, and The Housemaid is Watching.

Are you looking forward to seeing Brandon Sklenar and Michele Morrone play unhinged, weirdo characters in The Housemaid? Let us know by leaving a comment below.