Sydney Sweeney’s Split Fiction and Deeper with Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas poised to test choppy Hollywood waters

While Hollywood continues to claw its way out of “Recovery Mode” after the pandemic and SAG-AFTRA strikes, movies like A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Ne Zha 2 serve as the building blocks to fortify the industry’s future. Executives whose job is to read the tea leaves recignize the success of movies like A Minecraft Movie ($911M+) and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 ($492M+). They see these beloved properties raking in dollars and want to capitalize on the trend. That’s why Jon M. Chu’s upcoming adaptation of Split Fiction is a growing concern. The video game from Hazelight Studios offers an excellent opportunity to cash in on the video game-to-silver-screen craze, especially with Sydney Sweeney in line to star. Add the Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas supernatural feature Deeper to the mix, and we see studios taking big swings to keep blood and money pumping through Hollywood’s veins.

In addition to landing Wicked helmer Jon M. Chu to direct, Deadpool & Wolverine scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will pen the adaptation of Split Fiction. The concept revolves around two female leads, authors Mio Hudson and Zoe Foster, who become imprisoned in the world of their stories. To survive the ordeal, they must work together to escape and defeat the machine that keeps them attached to their respective worlds. It’s the kind of high-concept project that Hollywood loves, but only if it works.

Another high-profile project with lofty expectations is Tom Cruise’s supernatural film Deeper. Doug Liman directs Deeper, with Ballerina‘s Ana De Armas rumored to star alongside Cruise. Recently, Cruise and Armas were spotted together, with whispers of the duo undergoing diving training. According to Deadline, Deeper “follows an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive into a never-before-explored trench.” Based on a Max Landis spec, the project has reportedly been developing for over a decade.

Additionally, Deadline says they hear Christopher McQuarrie is looking at the script. Previously, Bradley Cooper would be the star, with Kornél Mundruczó directing. After that idea stalled, Idris Elba circled the project with Baltasar Kormákur directing. That didn’t work out, either.

With video game adaptations being one of Hollywood’s hottest tickets and Tom Cruise being… well, Tom Cruise, the future looks so bright it might need to wear shades. Of course, this all hinges on audiences showing up.

Is Hollywood in good hands with projects like Split Fiction and Deeper? Let us know in the comments section below.