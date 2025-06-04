Deeper: Ana De Armas teases her next project with Tom Cruise

After making an impression with her brief action scene in No Time to Die, Ana De Armas can be seen wielding guns and kicking bad guy butt again in the upcoming John Wick spin-off Ballerina. While that movie attracted some eyebrow raises during its production with news of reshoots (Ian McShane even coined the phrase “new-shoots,” since it was a rumored rehauling of big chunks), the end product doesn’t look to be a total disaster as first reactions say that the action in it is a lot of fun and the plot (while underwhelming) isn’t completely disorienting. Our own Chris Bumbray teased, “Happy to say Ballerina is actually a solid addition to the John Wick franchise, and a good star vehicle for Ana de Armas, who is a born movie star.”

De Armas continues to raise her stardom as she is also set to star in a movie with Tom Cruise, titled Deeper. Doug Liman directs Deeper, and reportedly, Cruise and Armas were spotted together, with whispers of the duo undergoing diving training. Deeper “follows an astronaut who encounters a terrifying force while on a deep dive into a never-before-explored trench.” Based on a Max Landis spec, the project has reportedly been developing for over a decade. Deadline asked De Armas if she could reveal anything about the project on the red carpet of Ballerina, and she teased,





Training, just training, getting ready for what’s going to come.”

The star also talked about the lessons she learned while making Ballerina and said that something she took away from the project was, “I think it’s important to keep looking for truth, answers… To keep pushing until you find your truth no matter what. So, take risks and get to the bottom of it.”

Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Ballerina follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma. As Eve’s story unfolds, she uses her marksmanship, cunning, and hand-to-hand combat skills to rip through a sect of the assassin order that destroyed an aspect of her life. Although the spinoff will obviously be focused on Ana de Armas’ character, it will feature appearances from several characters from across the John Wick franchise, including Ian McShane as Winston, the owner of the Continental Hotel, the late Lance Reddick as Charon, the Continental’s concierge, and Anjelica Huston as the Director, the head of the Ruska Roma. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Gabriel Bryne, Choi Soo-young, David Casteñeda, Robert Maaser, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Norman Reedus are also in the cast. And yes, John Wick himself (a.k.a. Keanu Reeves) will also be showing up in the film.



