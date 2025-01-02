Squid Game season 3 teaser introduces the killer doll Chul-su

The first season of the Netflix series Squid Game premiered back in September of 2021 – and on December 26th, 2024, after a three year wait, the streaming service finally released season 2 of the show. Thankfully, we’re not in for another long wait between seasons, as the third and final season of the show will be coming along sometime in 2025. In fact, Netflix has already unveiled a teaser trailer for the next batch of episodes… and in doing so, they have also introduced a new killer doll. This one is called Chul-su and he hangs out with the “Red Light, Green Light” doll Young-hee. We’ll have to wait and see what Chul-su will be bringing to the games in Squid Game season 3.

Here’s the Squid Game season 3 teaser:

Everyone say hi to Chul-su 👋 Squid Game 3 coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/hCgNexjJbC — Netflix (@netflix) January 1, 2025

Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is the director, writer, and producer of the show. Squid Game season 2 has the following synopsis: Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.

Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprise their roles from the first season in the second season. New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.

In addition to the next season of Squid Game, Netflix is also moving forward with a second season of Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series in which 456 players compete for a US$4.56 million cash prize by competing in challenges based on those in the series… although without all the death. There have also been rumors that David Fincher is still working on an English-language version of the series.

Are you looking forward to Squid Game season 3? Take a look at the teaser, then let us know by leaving a comment below.