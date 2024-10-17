Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: Check out the rockin’ trailer for the new Trailer Park Boys movie

Check out the rockin’ trailer for Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties, the new movie from the Trailer Park Boys.

The Trailer Park Boys are going international. Blue Fox Entertainment recently dropped the first trailer for Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Shitrockers Story, the latest installment of the long-running Trailer Park Boys franchise.

Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Shitrockers Story follows Bubbles and his band, The Shitrockers, “ on a wild tour following a performance in Nova Scotia where a viral clip earns them a spot on a European tour opening for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters. With Randy as their trusty roadie, the group heads to Prague – only to find themselves kicked off the tour, and busking to survive. With their European dream in jeopardy, Ricky and Julian race to save the day. ” Mike Smith stars as Bubbles, alongside Robb Wells as Ricky, John Paul Tremblay as Julian, and Patrick Roach as Randy. The film also boasts some impressive special appearances from Billy Bob Thornton, Martin Freeman, Robert Sheehan, as well as Ronnie Woods of The Rolling Stones and Duff McKagan from Guns ‘n’ Roses.

The Trailer Park Boys began life as a movie released in 1999 before it was pitched as a TV series. The show follows the characters of the fictional Sunnyvale Trailer Park in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia and their misadventures, which more than frequently land them in and out of prison. After seven seasons on Showcase, the series was later revived on Netflix, where it aired for another five seasons. Over the years, the mockumentary sitcom has gained a passionate and loyal cult following and has spawned various spinoffs, specials, movies, and even an animated series.

Smith is actually a musician and fronts Bubbles and the Shitrockers, which will release a 14-track album on Spotify and Apple Music. The group will also embark on a genuine U.S. and European tour, which will include performances with Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters.

Blue Fox Entertainment and Blue Fox Entertainment Canada will release Standing on the Shoulders of Kitties: The Bubbles and the Shitrockers Story nationwide in the U.S. and Canada on December 6th. Will you be watching?