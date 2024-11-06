Star Trek: Jeri Ryan turned down a Seven of Nine spinoff after Picard

Fans were mixed on the first two seasons of Star Trek: Picard, but the third season gave them what they wanted from the very beginning. It also laid the groundwork for a potential Star Trek spinoff, which would have followed Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) as the new captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise G. Showrunner Terry Matalas dubbed the spinoff Star Trek: Legacy, but Paramount didn’t move forward with the concept. However, Ryan told the audience at Spacecon (via TrekMovie) that she had been pitched a different spinoff series, which she ultimately turned down.

“ There has been talk. And there was an idea that was actually pitched to me after Picard ended, which was not the Legacy show that I know the fans are asking for, that I want to do, ” Ryan explained. “ But it just wasn’t me… It didn’t feel like the right kind of thing… But there has been talk. And if there is one thing I have learned with this franchise it is: never say never. You never know. “

It’s not clear what this other Star Trek spinoff would have been, but many fans believe Paramount dropped the ball by not greenlighting Star Trek: Legacy. They’ve also lost Terry Matalas, as Marvel has tapped him to serve as showrunner of the upcoming Vision series.

Although Star Trek: Legacy may not happen, there’s still plenty of Star Trek to look forward to. The fifth and final season of Star Trek: Lower Decks has begun streaming on Paramount+. The third season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will debut in 2025, with a fourth season already ordered. There’s also Star Trek: Section 31, the first streaming movie of the franchise. Michelle Yeoh reprises her role as Philippa Georgiou as she joins Section 31, a secret division of Starfleet tasked with protecting the United Federation of Planets, and must face the sins of her past. The film will debut on Paramount+ on January 24, 2025.

There’s also a brand-new Star Trek series currently in production titled Starfleet Academy. Set in the 32nd century, the series follows the first new class of Starfleet cadets in over a century as they come of age and train to be officers. It also has some serious star power: Holly Hunter plays the head of Starfleet Academy, and Paul Giamatti finally gets to live out his Star Trek dreams as the main villain. The series has already been renewed for a second season, with Tatiana Maslany joining the cast.