Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will dock the Enterprise at the end of an abbreviated season 5

The voyages of the starship Enterprise will conclude after its five-year mission. Paramount+ previously announced that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a fourth season, which is currently in production in Toronto, just as the details of the upcoming season three start to be revealed. The series is set to return on Paramount Plus with a two-episode premiere on July 17th. New episodes will drop weekly leading up to a September 11th season finale. Now, The Hollywood Reporter is confirming that the prequel series intends to end after a newly announced season 5.

Unfortunately, more updates state that the concluding year will be shortened to just six episodes. Executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Henry Alonso Myers and Alex Kurtzman said in a joint statement, “From the very beginning, Strange New Worlds set out to honor what Star Trek has always stood for — boundless curiosity, hope and the belief that a better future is possible. We’re deeply grateful to Paramount+ for the chance to complete our five-season mission, just as we envisioned it, alongside our extraordinary cast and crew. And to the passionate fans who’ve boldly joined us on this journey — THANK YOU. With three more spectacular seasons ahead for you to see and enjoy, this adventure is far from over.”

In the third season of Strange New Worlds, “we reconnect with the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy, and mystery, with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek.”

Strange New Worlds seems to be the most well-liked of all Paramount’s new Star Trek Universe series, with many praising the performance of star Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike. He’s one of the franchise’s most tragic heroes, with him destined for a grim fate, which was memorably revealed in the classic TOS (The Original Series) two-part episode, The Menagerie. Yet, far from being gloomy or downbeat, this relentlessly sunny, optimistic show has proven to strike a chord, with them even doing fanciful things like having musical episodes. The series co-stars Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck (as Spock), Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun and Martin Quinn, and guest stars this season include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, plus Paul Wesley as a young Captain Kirk.