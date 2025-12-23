Star Trek: Strange New Worlds casts Thomas Jane and Kai Murakami as Bones and Sulu

Christmas arrives early for Star Trek fans on this fine, snow-covered Tuesday, as we learn that classic Star Trek characters, Bones and Sulu, will appear in the final season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds! Deck the halls indeed! According to multiple reports, Thomas Jane (Boogie Nights, Deep Blue Sea, The Thin Red Line) will portray Leonard “Bones” McCoy, played by DeForest Kelley in the original series, and Kai Murakami will play Hikaru Sulu, originally portrayed by George Takei in the old-school series. Both actors will appear in the final episode of Season 5, sending the show off with a fresh look at familiar faces.

Neither Bones nor Sulu appears in Strange New Worlds until their Season 5 debut. Their arrival serves as a timestamp for the OG timeline, rounding out the Enterprise crew before Kirk takes command.

How much more Strange New Worlds can we expect?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was renewed by Paramount+ in June for a six-episode arc, capping the fan-favorite series at five action-packed seasons. Premiere dates for seasons 4 and 5 remain a mystery. However, if you’re jonesing for some Strange New Worlds goodness, the first three seasons are available to stream on Paramount+ right now.

Expect fewer “outlier” episodes going forward

Speaking with ScreenRant, co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman said we can expect fewer outliers in the show’s final two seasons.

“I think that it’s fair to say – as we come to the end of the show, because we’re making season 5 now – that we’re trending towards that, which is probably the center line of Star Trek,” he said. “We’re trending now, beginning with season 4 and through season 5 to a much more singular sci-fi, action-adventure with emotional storytelling. The outliers are getting fewer and fewer as we focus on saying goodbye to each other and the fans.“

That’s not to say season 4 will be all serious, as we already know a puppet-themed episode is on the way.

These episodes divide the fanbase, partly because they comprise a significant portion of the season. With only ten episodes per year, even two or three experimental installments can feel like a lot — particularly if you’re not sold on the creative gamble the writers are making that week.

Who stars in Strange New Worlds Season 4?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 4 stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, and Martin Quinn, along with guest star Carol Kane and special guest star Paul Wesley.