Star Trek: Strange New Worlds showrunners plan to pitch Year One spin-off series set on Kirk’s Enterprise

Ever since news broke that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will conclude with a shortened fifth season, fans have been eager to know what’s next for the franchise. As it turns out, co-creator Akiva Goldsman and co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers already have a new series in mind that would pick up right where Strange New Worlds leaves off. The potential project, dubbed Star Trek: Year One, would take place during the first year of Captain James T. Kirk’s five-year mission.

Goldsman has previously told TrekMovie that the finale of Strange New Worlds will show Kirk’s first day in command of the Enterprise, but he feels that there’s some wiggle room between that moment and Where No Man Has Gone Before, the first episode of The Original Series to feature Kirk. “ Strange New Worlds ends on Jim Kirk’s first day of work as captain of the Enterprise, ” Goldsman told THR. “ And if we call ‘Where No Man Has Gone Before’ the second pilot, there’s space and time and relationships and crew that exist, that have been untold. The untold stories of Kirk’s enterprise. So that’s where we would love to situate the show, not really trying to drive into the continuity that we’ve seen, but in that gap between. “

However, Goldsman quickly notes that the potential series (much like Strange New Worlds before it) is just a pipe dream. “ Let me just be very clear, it doesn’t exist. It’s an aspiration, ” he said. “ It’s a hope on our part to be able to continue telling stories that would kiss the end of Strange New Worlds. “

Star Trek: Year One would presumably star Paul Wesley as Kirk, and much of the cast of Strange New Worlds could follow, including Ethan Peck as Spock, Celia Rose Gooding as Uhura, Martin Quinn as Scotty, and Jess Bush as Chapel.

While speaking with TVInsider, Wesley seemed very keen to continue as Kirk. “ It’s not up to me, but I have expressed my desire, probably all too often, to the showrunners and whomever else asks, ” He said. “ I would love nothing more than to do a Kirk series along with our beloved characters in TOS and introduce the characters that we have yet to introduce in TOS, Chekov and Sulu, and, I mean, you name it. And I think it would be fantastic. “

Goldsman and Meyers plan on pitching the spin-off series to Paramount once the dust from the recent merger settles, but the pitch already has one major benefit: they would be able to use the Enterprise sets from Strange New Worlds. The final season is set to start production next month, so those sets would presumably remain standing until the end of the year. You can check out a review of Strange New Worlds season 3 right here.

Would you like to see a Star Trek: Year One series with Paul Wesley as Kirk?