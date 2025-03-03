Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4 kicks off production with new photo, but season 3 still doesn’t have a release date

The official Star Trek site announced today that production is now underway on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 4. A first-look image from the set, featuring Ethan Peck (Spock), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), and Anson Mount (Christopher Pike), was also shared. You can check that out below.

I’m thrilled that another season of Strange New Worlds is underway, but we still don’t have a release date for the third season! All we know is that it will debut on Paramount+ sometime this year. The first season premiered in May, and the second dropped in June, so we can likely expect a summer release for this one as well. Hopefully, we’ll get a firm date for that soon. Strange New Worlds has been my favourite of the new Trek shows. It’s taken some big swings, with a musical episode and a crossover with the animated Lower Decks series. They don’t always hit, but I’m thrilled to have episodic Star Trek to look forward to again.

The third season of Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga, and Martin Quinn as Montgomery Scott.

One new addition to the season 3 cast is Cillian O’Sullivan, who will play Dr. Roger Korby, a character first introduced in Star Trek: The Original Series. The character is a renowned archaeologist and scientist known for his groundbreaking work in medical archaeology. Carol Kane as Pelia and Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk will also be featured.

Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks have ended their runs after five seasons, and the long-awaited Star Trek: Section 31 movie starring Michelle Yeoh was a disappointment. We do have several new Trek projects in the works. The first season of Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has wrapped production (with a second on the way), and Justin Simien and Lower Decks star Tawny Newsome have been developing the franchise’s first live-action comedy series.