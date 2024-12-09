Star Wars: Skeleton Crew interview: Kyriana Kratter & Robert Timothy Smith

We chat with two of the stars of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith.

By

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is the latest addition to the small-screen, Disney Plus streaming version of the Galaxy Far, Far Away that we all know and love. Starring Jude Law, the series, which comes from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, aspires to be a throwback to the kind of movies Amblin’ Entertainment put out in the eighties. It’s led by a young cast of kids, with it very much in the mould of The Goonies, albeit in space. So far, it’s collected far better reviews from both critics and fans than many other, more divisive Star Wars projects have in recent years (read our review here).

Recently, we were invited to take part in the Skeleton Crew press day in NYC, and our interviewer, Eric Walkuski was able to speak to two of the stars, Kyriana Kratter & Robert Timothy Smith. Kyriana Kratter plays KB, who sports a cybernetic visor in the show, while Smith voices Neel, a blue, elephant-like boy who seems to be of the same species as Max Rebo from Return of the Jedi. Check out our interview (embedded above) as the two discuss their love of the franchise, bonding as a group, and more!

icon More Interviews
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew interview: Kyriana Kratter & Robert Timothy Smith
Interviews: Jude Law, Tye Sheridan and director Justin Kurzel discuss their crime thriller The Order
Interview: Ben Stiller, Linda Cardellini, David Gordon Green, and the Janson Brothers for Nutcrackers
Interview: D’Arcy Carden, Yassir Lester, and Isaiah Lester Talk The Gutter
View All

About the Author

4998 Articles Published
facebook instagram [#167] Created with Sketch.

Chris Bumbray began his career with JoBlo as the resident film critic (and James Bond expert) way back in 2007, and he has stuck around ever since, being named editor-in-chief in 2021. A voting member of the CCA and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic, you can also catch Chris discussing pop culture regularly on CTV News Channel.

Latest TV News

Load more articles