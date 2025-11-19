New Stargate TV series gets the greenlight for Prime Video

Back in 1994, writer/director Roland Emmerich and co-writer Dean Devlin brought us the sci-fi adventure film Stargate , a box office hit that launched a franchise, being followed by multiple TV shows, books, comic books, video games, and direct-to-video features. The most popular of those follow-ups was the TV series Stargate SG-1, which ran for ten seasons and then wrapped up with the aforementioned DTV movies. It’s been a while since we got any new Stargate to watch, though – and not for lack of trying. Back in 2014, it was announced that Emmerich and Devlin would be rebooting the franchise with a new trilogy of films, starting the story over again from the beginning and tell it to its completion. Then developed the idea for a couple of years, but then it all fell apart. A couple of years ago, we learned that Stargate is one of the properties Amazon is looking to revive now that they required MGM, the home of Stargate… and now, Deadline reports that a new Stargate TV series from Martin Gero, a Stargate veteran and the creator of NBC’s Blindspot, has gotten the greenlight! Amazon MGM Studios has given a series order to the new Stargate for the Prime Video streaming service.

The original Stargate had the following synopsis: In modern-day Egypt, professor Daniel Jackson teams up with retired Army Col. Jack O’Neil to unlock the code of an interstellar gateway to an ancient Egypt-like world. They arrive on a planet ruled by the despotic Ra, who holds the key to the Earth travelers’ safe return. Now, in order to escape from their intergalactic purgatory, Jackson and O’Neil must convince the planet’s people that Ra must be overthrown. The film starred Kurt Russell, James Spader, and Jaye Davidson. While writer/director Roland Emmerich and co-writer Dean Devlin hoped it would launch a film trilogy, it launched a television franchise instead. Stargate SG-1 ran for ten seasons, the animated series Stargate Infinity ran for one season, Stargate Atlantis lasted five seasons, and Stargate Universe lasted two seasons. There was also a web series called Stargate Origins.

Deadline lets us know that Gero will serve as creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner of the new Stargate. Executive producers also include Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell for Safehouse Pictures as well as Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich. Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, longtime creative leaders within the Stargate TV universe, will serve as consulting producers.

Gero provided the following statement: “ Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on Stargate Atlantis. I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series. Stargate taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA. I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you’re in for something extraordinary. “

Nick Pepper, Head of US SVOD TV Development, Amazon MGM Studios, added: “ Stargate is an enduring, iconic franchise that has captivated audiences for decades with its bold exploration of humanity’s place in the cosmos. In partnership with our extraordinary creative team of Martin, Tory, and Joby, we’re honored to open this next gate to bring a visionary new chapter of this beloved franchise to our global Prime Video audience, one that honors the series’ rich legacy while propelling it into an ambitious and emotionally resonant future. “

Last year, Emmerich told us he's not interested in returning to Stargate anymore, so I'm guessing his executive producer credit on the new show is probably just contractual.

Since Stargate is continuing on TV (again), it’s good to hear that the showrunner is someone who already has a lot of Stargate TV experience. Are you glad to hear a new Stargate show is coming to Prime Video? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.