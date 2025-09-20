Stargate: Universe star hopes Amazon MGM Studios revives franchise

The Stargate franchise has three movies and five series, all of which have been met with varying degrees of championing and attention. But it’s been 15 years since we got anything new in the world of Stargate, the most recent of which, Stargate Universe, aired its last episode on Syfy in 2010.

And while we know there are some major issues that stem back to MGM’s bankruptcy, Amazon’s purchase of the studio in 2022 signaled positive things for its IPs, like RoboCop . So where does that leave Stargate: Universe star Alaina Huffman – who played Tamara Johansen on the series – is more hopeful than some.

As Huffman told CBR, “Stargate is such an amazing property. It’s one of [MGM’s] bigger ones, and I do hope that Amazon reboots it – not necessarily Universe, but the Stargate franchise in some capacity. Especially now, with the way we can tell stories, with the access we have to graphics, and, you know, all that genre stuff we can do so easily. So it can really be mainstream, and I think it would be. There’s so many great stories to tell…I think it would be really great. I think it would be smart if they brought, you know, some of the cast back from SG-1, [Atlantis], [Universe] just from, like, a nostalgia perspective.”

Over on the film front, Roland Emmerich – who directed 1994’s Stargate to being one of the top 20 highest-grossing movies of the year – isn’t so positive. Last year, he exclusively told us that there are just too many battles to fight to get Stargate back on the screen. As he put it, “The problem there is, it’s a very, very difficult IP. Different people own the IP and it’s very, very difficult to do stuff like that…I don’t want to do it, really. I gave up.” To date, the 1994 film is the only theatrically released movie in the franchise.

Do you think it’s time to bring Stargate back to the big or small screen? What would it take for it to work? Give us your take in the comments section below!