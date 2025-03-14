New Starship Troopers movie in the works from Neill Blomkamp

District 9’s Neill Blomkamp is set to write and direct a new Starship Troopers movie based on the original novel by Robert A. Heinlein.

THR reports that Neill Blomkamp will write and direct a new Starship Troopers movie for Columbia Pictures. The report states that this won’t be a remake of Paul Verhoeven’s sci-fi classic, but will follow the original novel by Robert A. Heinlein, which was published in 1959.

The novel follows Juan “Johnny” Rico as he joins the Federal Service and goes through the toughest boot camp in the universe as an interstellar war between Earth and an alien species known as Arachnids rages on. Although the novel was very successful, even winning the Hugo Award for Best Novel in 1960, some have criticized it for its militaristic and fascist elements. Verhoeven took the concept to the extreme for his movie, presenting a satire of authoritarian governance.

Blomkamp will also produce the new Starship Troopers movie alongside his wife and partner, Terri Tatchell, who co-wrote District 9 and Chappie.

