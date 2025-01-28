Stephen King teases The Monkey: “It’s bats*** insane”

Stephen King wrote the short story on which Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey is based, and he teased that the film is “bats*** insane.”

Yeah, I know. The first reactions to The Monkey have been nothing short of positive, and the upcoming film has received the stamp of approval from Stephen King himself.

“ You’ve never seen anything like THE MONKEY, ” King wrote on Threads. “ It’s batshit insane. As someone who has indulged in batshittery from time to time, I say that with admiration. ” Of course, King wrote the short story on which The Monkey is based.

The Monkey has been written and directed by Osgood Perkins, and he recently teased that the project will be very different from Longlegs. “ I honestly feel f***ing great about [how different The Monkey is from Longlegs], ” Perkins said. “ I can’t think of another morbidly surreal horror comedy that’s also heartwarming and redemptive and stars a bona-fide movie hunk. That’s the best news I can offer to people who liked Longlegs — we make all kinds. Why would anyone want to be fed the same meal every day? “

He also said the film would be outrageously gory. “ If you’re going for comedy then you’re going for extremes. Not subtlety, ” he said. “ We are guilty of putting far more blood in our human bodies than is really in a human body. When someone explodes in this movie — and a couple of people do — there’s a lot of mess. All the death set-pieces were hard to do. They all have a Rube Goldbergian connectivity — this happens, then this happens, then this happens… “

The Monkeys stars Theo James (The White Lotus) as twin brothers Hal and Bill. After discovering “ their father’s old monkey toy in the attic, a series of gruesome deaths start occurring all around them. The brothers decide to throw the monkey away and move on with their lives, growing apart over the years. But when the mysterious deaths begin again, the brothers must reunite to find a way to destroy the monkey for good before it takes the lives of everyone close to them. ” The film also stars Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Elijah Wood (Maniac), Christian Convery (Sweet Tooth), Colin O’Brien (Wonka), Rohan Campbell (Halloween Ends) and Sarah Levy (Schitt’s Creek).

The Monkey will hit theaters on February 21st.