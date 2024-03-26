STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces Review

PLOT: Steve Martin is one of the most beloved and enigmatic figures in entertainment. “STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces” dives into his extraordinary story from two distinct points of view, with companion documentaries that feature never-before-seen footage and raw insights into Steve’s personal and professional trials and triumphs. “Then” chronicles Steve Martin’s early struggles and meteoric rise to revolutionize standup before walking away at 35. “Now” focuses on the present day, with Steve Martin in the golden years of his career, retracing the transformation that led to happiness in his art and personal life.

REVIEW: It pains me to think that a generation is growing up that does not hold Steve Martin in the same regard as generations past. At 78 years old, Martin was the biggest comedian of all time for some, a movie star for others, and one of the old guys from Only Murders in the Building for the rest. As a musician, writer, and performer, the depth of Steve Martin’s talents is impressive when taken collectively, especially in retrospect. While he has not creatively slowed down, Steve Martin has transitioned his talents from stage to screen to page and beyond. Partnering with filmmaker Morgan Neville (Roadrunner), STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces is a three-hour chronicle of the comedian’s life told through two distinct halves. Each piece, clocking in at ninety-five minutes, takes us through Martin’s early days as a stand-up comedian through his film career and up to the recent phase of his life involving writing books, releasing musical albums, and filming his hit Hulu series. A fascinating watch for lifelong fans of his, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces may be too much for all but the most ardent admirers.

The two sections of STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces each serve as a standalone documentary and use different filmmaking techniques and structural elements. The first part, titled “then,” is told with no on-screen interviews. Steve Martin’s voice is heard throughout the first film in archival footage and newly recorded interview narration. Diving deep into his archives, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces uses journal entries, set lists and notes, photographs, and amateur film footage to show how the comedian’s skills developed from a young age as a magician and then an entertainer. There are interviews with Martin’s close friends and romantic partners as he honed his skills in small venues before breaking out on The Smothers Brothers Show and then as a touring comedian. The incredulous path that Steve Martin’s life took astounded even him as he recounts how his sense of humor masked anxiety and an adversarial relationship with his father. It is a fascinating and beautifully rendered documentary that skillfully weaves artistic use of footage and stills to keep the momentum moving through Martin’s transition from stage performer to Saturday Night Live stalwart and then his breakthrough film debut, The Jerk.

As the first part closes, the “now” half of STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces ventures into more familiar documentary terrain. Using footage filmed in 2022 as Steve Martin and Martin Short mount their stage show and Martin developing the illustrated memoir Number One Is Walking with artist Harry Bliss, filmmaker Morgan Neville takes a less comprehensive biographical approach. Instead, “Now” looks at Steve Martin’s film career through the lens of his seventy-eight years. Martin has trouble listening to his early comedy act and breaks down in tears remembering working with John Candy on Planes, Trains, and Automobiles. While the second section does chronicle much of Martin’s film career from Pennies from Heaven through L.A. Story, Roxanne, and more, this half is much more focused on how Steve’s love of banjo music, collecting art, and becoming a father late in life has transformed him from the wild and crazy icon of the 1980s to the Mark Twain Prize-winning legendary performer he is today.

“Then” relied heavily on showcasing Steve Martin’s loud and vibrant stage persona, while “Now” is more content in showing how he has evolved late in life. Much of the on-screen time showcases Martin working with Martin Short, a sit-down interview with Jerry Seinfeld, and individual interviews between the filmmaker and a select group of Martin’s close friends, including Tina Fey, Eric Idle, and his wife Anne Stringfield. It is interesting to see Steve Martin himself critically look back at the creative failures of his career, including films like Leap of Faith and Mixed Nuts, while also analyzing his career as a playwright and his extensive private collection of fine artwork. Not much time is devoted to the creative process of making his films, with Little Shop of Horrors, Three Amigos, Father of the Bride, and Parenthood being referenced, but not much else. Martin himself refers to his film career as more anecdotal than his stage career, which may disappoint fans wanting to know more about his movies.

Director Morgan Neville can be heard asking questions from off-camera during the second part of STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces but mostly lets Steve Martin himself do the bulk of the talking. While the first part sheds great insight into Martin’s creative process and his rise to stardom, part two looks and feels more like a traditional documentary without following the expected formula. Steve Martin’s private persona is far different from what many of us have seen on stage and screen, and while still incredibly funny and with minimal effort, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces presents him as a man who has changed as an artist and a human being over the eight decades of his life. There is a lyrical element to this documentary that is so different between the two sections that I was tempted to review this as two individual films. Morgan Neville embraces Steve Martin’s personality changes over the years, allowing each of these pieces to echo the man they are documenting.

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces is a beautiful ode to a legendary performer. I absolutely loved “then” as it showed the performer’s evolution to the peak of his fame. “Now” did not quite reach the same effect for me but still showcased how Steve Martin interprets his life’s obstacles, challenges, and loves. Full of humor and touching reminiscence, STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces epitomizes every facet of Steve Martin, the celebrity, by giving us a look at Steve Martin the man. I enjoyed this film very much and would recommend audiences watch it as two separate films rather than two parts of a whole. Either way, this is not a comprehensive biopic, but it still gives you an in-depth look at one of the preeminent comedic talents of all time.