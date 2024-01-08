Stiletto: AEW wrestler Stephon ‘Swerve’ Strickland cast in slasher

AEW wrestler Stephon ‘Swerve’ Strickland has been cast in the slasher movie Stiletto , Deadline reports. Written and directed by Samuel Gonzalez Jr. (The Retaliators), the film is expected to go into production sometime within the next couple weeks.

Coming our way from Hearse Productions, Stiletto is set to star Gigi Gustin, whose credits include That’s a Wrap and the upcoming The Texas Chainsaw Massacre / The Hills Have Eyes homage Brute ’76. The story Gonzalez crafted for this one has the following synopsis: A year after the grisly murder of a local exotic dancer, the victim’s sister, Lyric [Gustin], searches for the serial killer responsible as he stalks and kills his favorite dancers on the night of the anniversary.

Gonzalez and Gustin are producing alongside Matthew Hersh.

Joining Gustin and Strickland in the cast are Charlotte McKinney (Fantasy Island), Colleen Camp (Die Hard with a Vengeance), Pancho Moler (3 from Hell), Tyler Abron (Fear), Stephen Blackehart (Guardians of the Galaxy), Meghan Carrasquillo (Four), Mia Challis (FBI: International), and Russell Todd, who was featured in the ’80s genre classics Friday the 13th Part 2, Chopping Mall, and He Knows You’re Alone.

Gonzalez had this to say about Stiletto: “ When I was a kid I would venture into the back section of the video store to find the most obscure 80s horror flicks I could find. I was fascinated with the ‘strange and unusual’ but most specifically, the early slasher cinema of that period. Stiletto follows in the bloody footsteps of those films we love so much but also pushes it to the cinematic limit, with memorable kills and a diverse cast of both up and comers and legends alike. It’s a true love ‘obituary’ and we can’t wait to introduce the world to our Stiletto Killer. “

I’m always on board to watch another slasher movie, so I look forward to seeing how Stiletto is going to turn out.

Are you a fan of Stephon ‘Swerve’ Strickland from his AEW work, and are you interested in watching him in a slasher movie? Share your thoughts on Stiletto by leaving a comment below.