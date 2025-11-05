Stranger Things creators defend releasing the final season in three parts

The fifth and final season of Stranger Things has been split into three parts. The first volume of four episodes will debut on November 26, with volume two (consisting of three episodes) following on Christmas Day, and the epic series finale dropping on New Year’s Eve. Some fans would have preferred the binge release of previous seasons, but creators Matt and Ross Duffer are defending this more spread-out approach.

“ I’m also excited about the first volume because, in season four, we weren’t aware that it was going to get split in two, ” Ross Duffer told SFX Magazine. “ It’s not Netflix’s fault, it’s nobody’s fault. There was the pandemic, and we ended up dividing it in two so we could get episodes out sooner. But this time, we knew we were going to divide it into two, so it really is in two halves. Volume One really exists as its own mega-movie. It has its own climax. “

Ross went on to describe the fourth episode as one of the most challenging episodes they’ve ever made. “ Episode four was the most challenging episode we’ve ever made, and that includes the finale – though on an emotional level, the finale was the hardest, ” he said. “ I don’t know how many days I found myself crying, and I’m not someone who cries very often outside of watching Pixar movies. “

The binge model has never really been my cup of tea, but I’m not the type of person who watches a TV show that way. A staggered release is more my speed; it gives fans a chance to catch up and helps to build buzz.

The final season of Stranger Things is going to be quite the event, and the finale is going the extra mile with a theatrical release. That’s right, the series finale will be released in over 350 theaters in the U.S. and Canada; a rare synchronized release for the streaming service. In a statement, the Duffer brothers said, “ We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted, Bela, and everyone at Netflix for making it happen. Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say bitchin’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure. “

