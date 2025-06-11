Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 animated series draws inspiration from The Real Ghostbusters

Stranger Things season 5, which is also the last season of the show, will be released through the Netflix streaming service in three parts, with volume one arriving on November 26, 2025, volume two following on Christmas Day, 2025, and the series finale dropping on New Year’s Eve. But this will not, of course, be the end for the Stranger Things franchise. There’s already a stage play prequel and there are spin-offs in the works, including an animated series called Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 – and during an appearance at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and Market, Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 executive producer / showrunner Eric Robles revealed that a major source of inspiration for the show is The Real Ghostbusters.

A spin-off from / sequel to Ghostbusters, the animated series The Real Ghostbusters ran for 7 seasons, from 1986 to 1991. Robles revealed that many shows have inspired his Stranger Things series, but The Real Ghostbusters is “the north star.” Deadline reports that Robles said, “ It all went back to The Real Ghostbusters. It was silly but had a handful of dark, creepy episodes and we just kept talking about that. That became the north star for us. ” Other inspirations that were directly referenced include Saturday morning cartoons like Masters of the Universe, Scooby-Doo, and Dungeons and Dragons, plus the CGI style of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Arcane, “the spookiness of the classic Goosebumps book covers, and character designs from Meybis Ruiz Cruz (Entergalactic). New monsters, including pumpkins zombies and a toothy snow shark, come courtesy of creature designer Carlos Huante (Blade Runner 2049, Men in Black, Alien vs. Predator).”

The animation studio is Flying Bark. Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer are executive producing the animated series through their Upside Down Pictures production banner, along with Upside Down’s Hilary Leavitt, and Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps. Eric Robles executive produces via Flying Bark Productions.

Stranger Things: Tales from ’85 has the following logline: Welcome back to Hawkins in the stark winter of 1985, where the original characters must fight new monsters and unravel a paranormal mystery terrorizing their town in Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an epic new animated series. The last episode of Stranger Things season 2 took place on December 15, 1984, so this animated series will take place between the second and third seasons, which would allow all of the major characters to participate. The Hollywood Reporter adds that they’re joined by a new character: “Nikki, a tough, mohawk-wearing gal.”

During his appearance at the Annecy festival, Robles also showed the packed crowd “some of the animatics, character design, scary creatures – including some terrifying upside down pumpkins – and even showed a small bit of animation.” But those of us who weren’t in attendance are probably going to have to wait a while before we see any of that stuff.

What do you think of the Stranger Things franchise continuing beyond season 5 with an animated series? Are you looking forward to watching Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, and are you glad to hear that it draws inspiration from The Real Ghostbusters? Let us know by leaving a comment below.