Stranger Things season 5: Runtimes revealed for the first four episodes

There have been numerous rumours circulating about the length of the episodes in the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. Some have claimed that every episode will be anywhere between 90 minutes and two hours long, but series co-creator Ross Duffer is setting the record straight. While the first four episodes of Stranger Things season 5 will boast some big runtimes, they’re not as lengthy as we’ve been led to believe.

According to a video Ross Duffer posted on Instagram, the season premiere, titled The Crawl, will run for one hour and eight minutes; episode 2, titled The Vanishing of …, will run 54 minutes; episode 3, titled The Turnbow Trap, will run one hour and six minutes; and episode 4, titled Sorcerer, will run one hour and 23 minutes.

These four episodes comprise the first volume of the final season and will debut on November 26. Volume two (consisting of three episodes) will follow on Christmas Day, and the series finale will drop on New Year’s Eve. Although the runtimes of these episodes aren’t quite as long as the rumours suggested, I’m sure some of the final episodes will fill that feature-length runtime hole in your hearts. The series finale is a likely contender.

Even when Stranger Things comes to an end, the franchise will continue. Several follow-up projects are in the works, including Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an animated series, and a potential spin-off series that may have Twin Peaks vibes. However, the Duffer brothers have left Netflix behind for Paramount. The pair recently signed a massive deal with the studio, which encompasses feature films and TV shows.