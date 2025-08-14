Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers in talks to leave Netflix for massive deal at Paramount

Matt and Ross Duffer became Netflix royalty after the enormous success of Stranger Things, but the brothers may be jumping ship as they’re reportedly in “ advanced negotiations ” for a new overall deal at Paramount.

The deal would see the Duffer Brothers create film and television projects for Paramount, with the report stating there would be “ an emphasis on tentpole movies. ” Cindy Holland, Paramount’s new head of streaming, is an old friend, as she helped greenlight Stranger Things during her time at Netflix.

David Ellison, Paramount’s new CEO, told reporters yesterday, “ One of our biggest priorities is restoring Paramount as the No. 1 studio for filmmakers and talent in the world. Great filmmakers make great movies. For us, we’re going to strategically scale the amount of content for our streaming service as well as studios. “

There’s no indication of exactly how big this deal is — it’s been described as massive — but it does show that the new regime at Paramount is willing to do whatever it takes to attract talent like the Duffer Brothers. Will they be able to lure them away from Netflix? I suppose we’ll soon find out.

The Duffer Brothers still have many projects in the mix at Netflix. They’ve completed production on two new shows that are expected to debut on the streaming service next year. There’s The Boroughs, a sci-fi adventure series which takes place in a seemingly picturesque retirement community and follows a group of unlikely heroes who must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time. The series stars Bill Pullman, Geena Davis, Alfre Woodard, and Alfred Molina. The other series is Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen, an “ atmosphereic horror series set at a wedding, following a bride and groom in the week leading up to their ill-fated nuptials. “

They also have the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, which will be released in three parts, with volume one on November 26, volume two on Christmas Day, and the series finale on New Year’s Eve. There’s also Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, an animated series, and a potential spin-off series that might have Twin Peaks vibes.