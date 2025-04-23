Netflix returns to Annecy Festival with first looks at Stranger Things: Tales from ’85, In Your Dreams, Fixed, and more

After releasing stand-out animations like Nimona, Ultraman Rising, Spellbound, and Wallace & Gromit: A Vengeance Most Fowl, Netflix is ready to take this year’s Annecy International Animation Festival by storm with exciting new releases planned for 2025 and beyond. Netflix Animation returns to the Théâtre Bonlieu on Wednesday, June 11, for the fest, with exclusive previews for the animated fantasy adventure In Your Dreams and Stranger Things: Tales From ’85.

Executive producer Eric Robles will present a world-exclusive first look at the Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 series, while director Alex Woo, production designer Steven Pilcher, and VFX supervisor Nicola Lavender will debut never-before-seen footage from their upcoming film In Your Dreams during a special panel. Additionally, Netflix will bring Genndy Tartakovsky’s Fixed to the Annecy stage for its world premiere on Wednesday, June 11.

Other must-see events include A masterclass with Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of BoJack Horseman, which follows on Thursday, June 12. The team behind his upcoming adult comedy series, Long Story Short, will join him, with audiences getting an early look at an episode ahead of its debut.

Work-in-progress and Making of sessions for Ubisoft’s popular Tom Clancy game franchise, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and Folivari’s French preschool series 7 Bears for a behind-the-scenes look at these titles.

For the first time, Netflix will host a dedicated Animated Series Studio Focus on Thursday, June 12, giving audiences an in-depth look at Netflix’s full animation series slate. From preschool (Dr. Seuss’s Horton!) to adult spectacle (Blue Eye Samurai season 2, Magic: The Gathering), family spectacle (Ghostbusters, Minecraft), and comedy (Haunted Hotel), this session—led by Netflix Animation executives John Derderian (Vice President, Animation Series), Heather Tilert (Director, Kids + Preschool), Billy Wee (Director, Adult Comedy), Dylan Thomas (Director, Adult Spectacle), and Dominique Bazay (Director, Family Spectacle)—will share insights into our creative and production processes behind our animated slate.

Last but not least, Netflix titles Astérix & Obélix: Le Combat des Chefs and Devil May Cry will compete in Annecy’s Official TV Films Competition.

Check out the details below for more information about Netflix’s upcoming animated releases:

Fixed

Release date: 13 August 2025

Synopsis: From visionary director Genndy Tartakovsky comes Fixed, an adult animated comedy about Bull, an average, all-around good dog who discovers he’s going to be neutered in the morning! As the gravity of this life-altering event sets in, Bull realizes he needs one last adventure with his pack of best friends as these are the last 24 hours with his balls! What could go wrong…?

Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Story by: Steve Greenberg and Rich Lufrano and Genndy Tartakovsky and Jon Vitti

Produced by: Michelle Murdocca

Cast: Adam Devine, Idris Elba, Kathryn Hahn, Fred Armisen, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, Michelle Buteau, and River Gallo

Animation Studio: Sony Pictures Animation

In Your Dreams

Release date: Coming this Fall

Synopsis: In Your Dreams is a comedy adventure that follows Stevie and her brother Elliot as they journey into the absurd landscape of their own dreams. If the siblings can withstand a snarky stuffed giraffe, zombie breakfast foods, and the queen of nightmares, the Sandman will grant them their ultimate dream come true…the perfect family.

Director: Alex Woo

Co-Director: Erik Benson

Producers: Timothy Hahn, p.g.a., Gregg Taylor, p.g.a.

Screenplay by: Erik Benson and Alex Woo

Story by: Alex Woo and Stanley Moore

Composed by: John Debney

Cast: Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Elias Janssen, Craig Robinson, Simu Liu, Cristin Milioti, Omid Djalili, Gia Carides, SungWon Cho, Zachary Noah Piser

Animation Studio: Kuku Studios

Astérix & Obélix: Le Combat des Chefs

Release date: 30 April 2025

Synopsis: Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul and the home of Asterix and Obelix. The secret to the Gauls’ battle superiority is a magic potion, but when the potion master loses his memory, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of Rome.

Created by: Alain Chabat

Based on the original work: by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo

Directors: Alain Chabat and Fabrice Joubert

Adaptation rights: Les Editions Albert René

Adaptation and Dialogues: Alain Chabat, Benoît Oullion and Piano

Produced by: Alain Goldman

Animation studios: TAT Productions

Blue Eye Samurai

Release date: S1 on Netflix, S2 Coming Soon

Animation Studio: Blue Spirit

Created by: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green

Executive Producers: Amber Noizumi and Michael Green

Announced Voices: Maya Erskine (Mizu), George Takei (Seki), Masi Oka (Ringo), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Brenda Song (Akemi), Darren Barnet (Taigen), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), and Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler).

Devil May Cry

Release date: S1 on Netflix, S2 Coming Soon

Synopsis: In this animated adaptation of the popular Capcom game and from the vision of Adi Shankar, sinister forces are at play to open the portal between the human and demon realms. In the middle of it all is Dante, an orphaned demon-hunter-for-hire, unaware that the fate of both worlds hangs around his neck.

Showrunner: Adi Shankar

Animation Studio: Studio Mir

Long Story Short

Release date: Coming this year

Synopsis: Long Story Short is an animated comedy from the creator of BoJack Horseman about one family, over time. Jumping through the years, we follow the Schwooper siblings from childhood to adulthood and back again, chronicling their triumphs, disappointments, joys, and compromises.

Showrunner/Writer/EP: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Executive Producers: Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen for Tornante Television, Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley as Co-Executive Producers for ShadowMachine

7 Bears

Release date: 10 July 2025

Synopsis: Forget the Seven Dwarfs, here come the 7 Bears! So, look out Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, and Snow White, because this lovable pack of furballs is putting a fuzzy twist on the fairytales we thought we knew. Based on the acclaimed graphic novels by Emile Bravo, The 7 Bears is brought to animated life by the award-winning animation studio, Folivari.

Showrunner: Robert Vargas

Director: Guillaume Rio

Production: Folivari

Animation Studio: Cube

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch

Release date: Fall 2025

Synopsis: In this first-ever adaptation of the acclaimed stealth video game Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, legendary agent Sam Fisher is drawn back into the field when a wounded young operative seeks out his help. Produced by Ubisoft, in partnership with Derek Kolstad (John Wick), Sun Creature and Fost.

Co-Directors: Guillaume Dousse and Félicien Colmet-Daage

Writer: Derek Kolstad

Animation Studio: Sun Creature and Fost

Executive Producers: Derek Kolstad, and Helene Juguet, Hugo Revon and Gerard Guillemot for Ubisoft Film & Television

Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

Release date: Coming Soon

Synopsis: A new, animated series set in the ‘Stranger Things’ universe.

While animation often goes as an underappreciated art form in entertainment, Netflix is doing the work to give many studios a platform to show their strength and talent. Quality stories and a widespread streaming platform to bring those tales to audiences is an unbeatable combination that helps animation grow in multitudes. We can’t wait to see how these new animated offerings pan out.

What do you think about Netflix’s lineup for this year’s Annecy International Animation Festival? Which animated offerings are you looking forward to the most? Let us know in the comments section below.