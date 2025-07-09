Stuart Fails to Save the Universe: The Big Bang Theory spinoff lands a series order at HBO Max

Do you remember when random people would assume your nerd lifestyle was akin to The Big Bang Theory? I do. That’s all I used to hear when describing my job or interests to those unfamiliar with the life of an entertainment journalist. Welp, those assumptions are returning now that HBO Max is giving a series order to the Big Bang Theory spinoff, Stuart Fails to Save the Universe!

Stuart Fails to Save the Universe revolves around Kevin Sussman’s portrayal of The Big Bang Theory character Stuart Bloom, the awkward comic store owner and all-around goober. Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie join Sussman for the upcoming spinoff series, which hails from co-creators Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady.

“We’re excited to be continuing the legacy of ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ Much like the original series, this new chapter wouldn’t be possible without the vision and storytelling brilliance of Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, as well as Zak Penn, who has brought fresh insight and a distinctive voice to an already exceptional creative team,” said Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content.

What’s Stuart Fails to Save the Universe about? Check out the following logline:

“Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom (Sussman) is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from ‘The Big Bang Theory.’ As the title implies, things don’t go well.”

“I wanted to do something radical that would take me out of my comfort zone. Something the characters on ‘The Big Bang Theory,’ would have loved, hated, and argued about,” Lorre said.

“I was on a vision quest in the most remote parts of the Amazon Rainforest when a carrier pigeon arrived with a note from Chuck Lorre asking if I wanted to help make a show that the characters from ‘Big Bang Theory’ would watch,” Penn said. “I couldn’t resist that idea, so I packed up my yurt and hailed the next dirigible out. At the same time, Chuck sent an expedition to locate Bill Prady, who had been frozen with his shield across his chest in a block of arctic ice. The team assembled, we set out to make this insane show, which lives in a universe created by Chuck and Bill. I couldn’t be more honored to be working with these amazing people.”

