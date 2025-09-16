Movie News

Subversion: Teresa Palmer to star alongside Chris Hemsworth in Patrick Vollrath’s submarine thriller for Amazon MGM

By
Posted 56 minutes ago

Dive! Dive! Seal the hatch and ready the torpedoes! Teresa Palmer (A Discovery of Witches, Warm Bodies, Lights Out) will board Patrick Vollrath’s upcoming submarine thriller, Subversion, coming to Amazon MGM Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teresa Palmer is joining Chris Hemsworth (Extraction, Spiderhead), Lily James (Cinderella, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), Michael Peña (American Hustle, Ant-Man), and Joe Cole (A Prayer Before Dawn, Peaky Blinders) as a primary cast member, with David Wenham (Elvis), Robert John Burke (The Last of Us) and Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets) also in the cast.

Patrick Vollrath (7500, Ketchup Kid, Die Jacke) directs Subversion from a script by Andrew Ferguson, with Lorenzo di Bonaventura producing. Stephen Shafer and Greg Cohen also serve as executive producers for Di Bonaventura Pictures.

According to THR’s exclusive report, Subversion “centers on a formerly respected naval commander (Hemsworth) who is blackmailed into piloting a submarine loaded with illegal cargo across international waters. Adding to the conflict is a Coast Guard officer (James) in hot pursuit of the vessel.”

Teresa Palmer recently played Isabelle Hearthington in the mystery series The Family Next Door. It revolves around a stranger who arrives in a Victorian coastal town, searching for answers. Her quest to solve a mystery raises suspicions among four neighbouring families.

Meanwhile, Palmer has three post-production projects, including 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, based on the comic book series from Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss. 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank centers on 11-year-old Paige and her weirdo friends. As the story unfolds, these attitudinal teens discover that they have a problem: a gang of ex-cons needs Paige’s dad’s help on a heist… the problem is that those ex-cons are morons. Paige must pull off the heist herself if she wants to keep her dad out of trouble.

Have you ever been on a submarine? You couldn’t pay me to get on one of those. The thought of diving leagues beneath the surface in a pressurized metal tube creeps me the eff out. No, thank you! Then again, if Chris Hemsworth were the captain, I might be willing to take the risk.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter
About the Author

Steve Seigh
News Editor / Columnist
9,587 Articles Published

