Sundance 2025: A Complete Wrap-Up and the Best of the Fest!

This year’s edition of the Sundance Film Festival felt a touch bittersweet to me. You see, Sundance is on the verge of relocating, with it increasingly unlikely that it will continue in Park City past the 2026 festival edition. Having been going to Sundance since 2010 (where does the time go), I must admit I felt a little sad sitting in some of the classic Sundance spots this year, like the Holiday Village Cinemas (where all the press screenings are) and the classic Eccles theatre, as after next year that might be the end of their run as premium Sundance spots. I’ve seen so many classics in these theatres, and it will be a shame to bid adieu to Park City.

Oh well, at least we have the 2026 edition to look forward to. As it is, the 2025 edition turned out to be the best edition of the festival since it was rocked by the pandemic. One issue in recent years is that Sundance movies haven’t been breaking through to the mainstream as much as they used to, but this year I saw several films that have a good chance of working for the masses. Neon bought the horror flick Together and has already given it a summer release date, while the buzzy word-of-mouth hit of the festival, Sorry, Baby, got bought by A24. While there were a few disappointments (the much anticipated A24 horror flick, Opus, landed with a thud), there were a lot of great movies showing at the fest. Here are some of our favourites:

Lurker:

This thriller, The Bear’s Alex Russell’s feature directorial debut, focuses on a retail employee (Theodore Pellerin) who insinuates himself into the inner orbit of a rising pop star (Archie Madekwe). The reviews for this have been excellent, and it has so much appeal that it seems bound to walk away from the festival with a solid distribution deal. I’m actually surprised one hasn’t been announced yet, as it feels like a no-brainer for either A24 or a top-streamer like Prime Video or Netflix.

Train Dreams:

This quiet, contemplative semi-western gives Joel Edgerton the jaw-dropping showcase he’s always deserved. Netflix ponied up a huge $16 million for the rights to this one, and it seems likely they’ll push it hard in next year’s awards season. Edgerton may well enter into the Oscar conversation next year, and this is an excellent film that I’m eager to see again.

Together:

Neon has already set an August 1st wide release for this body horror flick, which features standout turns from real-life spouses Alison Brie and Dave Franco. This film is a total blast, with frenetic pacing, gross practical effects, and an arresting visual style from writer-director Michael Shanks. This might be Neon’s next big genre hit.

The Ugly Stepsister:

Another awesome body horror flick, this is a defiantly R-rated take on Cinderella, told from the perspective of one of the “ugly” stepsisters. Due for a Shudder release, given how jaw-droppingly insane it is, this might prove to be their most talked-about movie since Late Night With the Devil, with it earning a place alongside classic fairy tale deconstructions like The Company of Wolves. Shudder/ IFC should put this out as counter-programming to Disney’s Snow White reboot.

Pee wee as Himself:

This two-part documentary will be airing on HBO and streaming on MAX within a few months, and it offers the great Paul Reubens a posthumous opportunity to tell his own life story. It’s definitely the saddest film I saw at the festival, as a deathbed interview Reubens conducted (which is in the film) reveals certain rumors haunted him until the day he died. Hopefully, this documentary gives him the vindication he never received in life.

