James Gunn announces that a Supergirl teaser trailer is flying our way this week

While the world scrambles to make sense of the recently announced Netflix and Warner Bros. merger, it’s business as usual for James Gunn and the creatives at DC Studios. On Sunday, James Gunn took to social media to announce the arrival of a teaser trailer for Supergirl, which Gunn says will arrive this week.

What does the Supergirl teaser trailer announcement show us?

Gunn’s social media post features new footage of Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, although it’s not in the way most fans would expect. In the preview, Kara looks a bit worse for wear and definitely hungover while waiting at a ramshackle “bus stop” for her ride (a massive ship) to arrive. As desert sand and dead grass blow around Kara, we find the Kryptonian shielding herself behind a pair of dark shades to block out the sun. Before the preview ends, the tease lets fans know that “the wait is almost over” to get the best look at Supergirl so far.

Who are the creative forces behind Supergirl?

Supergirl will be directed by Craig Gillespie and scripted by Ana Nogueira. It’s based on the comic series Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still out there, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to help her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.

Supergirl stars Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, Matthias Schoenaerts as Krem of the Yellow Hills, Emily Beechum as Alura, Jason Momoa as Lobo, David Krumholtz as Zor-El, and Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll.

What has James Gunn previously said about Supergirl?

Previously, DC Studios co-chief James Gunn had teased that this version of Supergirl would be different from what we’ve seen before. “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl,” Gunn said. “She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re use to seeing.”

Are you excited to see DC’s Supergirl teaser trailer? Let us know in the comments section below.