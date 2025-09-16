James Gunn’s Superman takes flight with an HBO Max streaming date alongside a goofy photo of David Corenswet

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a streaming release date for James Gunn’s Superman on HBO Max! After punching a hole in the box office for a $615 million global take, Superman will touchdown on HBO Max on Friday, September 19, 2025. That’s this Friday!

To help promote Superman’s HBO Max debut, James Gunn posted a silly photo of the film’s star, David Corenswet, doing his best impression of Sara Sampaio’s Eve Teschmacher character. The image has Corenswt looking delightfully dopey alongside a flat screen featuring Superman in a power pose. If you’ve been waiting for Superman to hit HBO Max, you’re likely as happy as Corenswet looks in Gunn’s new photo. Isn’t he adorable?

I saw Superman during its opening weekend and thought it was awesome. It’s a bold, bright, and bombastic take on the legendary superhero, and after settling into David Corenswet’s version of the Last Son of Krypton, I was all in. So far, Gunn’s version of Superman embodies much of what I love about the character, and I’m excited to see how Supes evolves over the next decade.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

Will you watch Superman on HBO Max? What did you think about the movie overall? Are you looking forward to the future of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU? Are you excited about James Gunn’s Man of Tomorrow? Let us know in the comments section below.