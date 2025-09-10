Man of Tomorrow: James Gunn spills first story details on Superman sequel

After the success of Superman, James Gunn is quickly moving forward with the next installment of the Superman Saga. The DC Studios co-CEO announced Man of Tomorrow last week, which is already slated for a July 9, 2027 release, and he’s now offered up the first story details.

While speaking on the Howard Stern Show, Gunn said, “ It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. It’s more complicated than that but. It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly. I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much. “

Gunn announced Man of Tomorrow with an illustration (courtesy of Jim Lee) of Superman standing alongside Lex Luthor wearing the iconic green and purple warsuit. It immediately convinced fans that this new film would find the two adversaries working together. As for what this “much bigger threat” will be, many are betting it will be Brainiac. Man of Tomorrow will start production in April 2026.

With largely positive reviews and a decent box office of over $614 million, Gunn has expressed relief that the film has succeeded. “ That’s all it is, it’s just an enormous sense of relief, ” Gunn said. “ It’s relief, and then followed very quickly by excitement. Because Superman in some ways was the proof of concept. It was so, so hard, in the same way that Guardians [of the Galaxy] was so, so hard. Once you’re in the groove, you realize, ‘Oh, this is what works, this is what doesn’t, this is where we can go with this.’ “

Gunn continued, “ It means now we have the freedom to tell these other stories in a way that’s really exciting. Now, I can just be creative and I don’t have to be as concerned with the life and death of the DC brand as I was a month and a half ago. I feel really embraced by the audience. My feeling is that the movie spoke to people, but it also spoke to people because there was a reason for its existence. There was this message of kindness that spoke to people. “

Superman is already available on Digital, and willl be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 23. You can check out the (very different) reviews from our own Chris Bumbray and Tyler Nichols, and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the film as well!