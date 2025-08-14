Movie News

James Gunn explains why Superman is being released on Digital so early

Posted 2 hours ago
Superman Digital, Peacemaker season 2Superman Digital, Peacemaker season 2

James Gunn’s Superman has been in theaters for a little over a month, yet it’s already set to hit Digital platforms tomorrow. It’s a surprisingly fast turnaround for a movie still raking in box office dollars, but Gunn told ScreenRant there’s a reason behind the speedy release, and it rhymes with… cheesecake-er…

Well, it’s very complicated,” Gunn said when asked about early Digital release, “but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker. I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to, even those people who couldn’t get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that’s really the reason for it.

Peacemaker season 2 will premiere on HBO Max on August 21, giving audiences a week to catch up on Superman. Of course, you’ll still be able to watch Superman in theaters for a while longer. Other major blockbusters this year — including Minecraft: The Movie and Jurassic World: Rebirth — also made the jump to Digital just over a month after their theatrical release.

During the New York red-carpet premiere of Peacemaker‘s second season, Gunn confirmed to THR that “Superman leads directly into Peacemaker… and then we have the setting up of all of the rest of the DCU in this season of Peacemaker, it’s incredibly important. Lots of guest stars coming up, lots of characters that are showing up that we’ve already met in Superman. I don’t think there’s anything that I’ve ever done that I love more than this season of Peacemaker, so I’m so excited for people to see it.

Following its Digital debut, Superman will be released on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 23. You can check out the (very different) reviews from our own Chris Bumbray and Tyler Nichols, and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the film as well!

Source: ScreenRant
