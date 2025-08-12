James Gunn’s Superman flies onto Digital this Friday, gets a 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, & DVD release in September

Faster than a speeding bullet indeed! After leaping the global box office in theaters in a single bound, James Gunn’s Superman comes to Digital platforms this Friday, August 15! While Gunn urges fans to catch it in theaters while they still can, Superman fans with cherry home theater setups can look forward to Big Blue bringing one of his most exciting adventures to living rooms by the week’s end. Furthermore, the film’s 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD physical releases superhero-land on shelves on September 23.

After several weeks of release, Superman is flying high with a global total of $578.8 million after its fifth weekend. If Superman exits theaters this weekend, WB will collect around $600 million from Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU launch. While some of the movie’s haters are crowing about Superman coming to digital platforms so soon, it’s important to note that other money-making blockbusters like Jurassic World: Rebirth and A Minecraft Movie did the same. Also, James Gunn’s film is the highest-grossing Superman film in the U.S., with more than $331 million at the domestic box office. It’s also the highest-grossing superhero film year-to-date.

Superman debuts in North America on digital on August 15, and 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD will arrive on September 23.

#Superman is coming to your homes this Friday, 8/15. Available now for pre-order. Or catch it while it's still in theaters! pic.twitter.com/xziRucg3xG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 12, 2025

SPECIAL FEATURES

Superman Digital, 4K UHD, and Blu-ray contain the following special features:

Krypto Saves the Day!: School Bus Scuffle – (5:32)

Adventures in Making Superman Featurette (60:00)

Icons Forever: Superman’s Enduring Legacy – Featurette (6:05)

Lex Luthor: The Mind of a Master Villain – Featurette (5:18)

Kryptunes: The Music of Superman – Featurette (6:31)

Paws to Pixels: Krypto is Born – Featurette (5:54)

Breaking News: The Daily Planet Returns – Featurette (5:23)

The Ultimate Villain – Featurette (5:30)

The Justice Gang – Featurette (10:37)

A New Era: DC Takes Off – Featurette (4:53)

The following special features will be coming soon to Digital platforms:

Director’s Commentary with James Gunn

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

I saw Superman during its opening weekend and thought it was awesome. It’s a bold, bright, and bombastic take on the legendary superhero, and after settling into David Corenswet’s version of the Last Son of Krypton, I was all in. So far, Gunn’s version of Superman embodies much of what I love about the character, and I’m excited to see how Supes evolves over the next decade.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

Are you excited about Superman’s arrival on digital platforms on Friday, August 15? Will you opt for the 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, or DVD version? Let us know in the comments section below.