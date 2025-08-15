James Gunn recalls the time David Corenswet walked off the Superman set during a pivotal scene in a new BTS video

No one ever said making movies is easy. Even if you share a similar vision with a creative force, your paths could diverge, leaving you at a crossroads between doing what’s on the page and what you feel in your heart is the right direction to take. While making Superman, director James Gunn and David Corenswet disagreed about a pivotal scene from the film, leading to Corenswet exiting the set to contemplate his motivation and the scene’s execution. Luckily, this “teaching moment” was caught on film for an upcoming 60-minute making-of featurette showcasing intimate behind-the-scenes footage for Superman.

James Gunn shared a clip from the featurette on social media on Friday. The clip features an argument between Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) and Superman (David Corenswet), addressing the superhero’s core values and reason for doing what he does. While filming the scene, Corenswet became confused by Superman’s response to Luthor’s antagonistic remarks and offered his take on the material to Gunn. The disconnect between Gunn and Corenswet never comes to blows, but you can feel the tension in the clip, especially when Corenswet walks off the Superman set to collect his thoughts and feelings.

Before Gunn approaches Corenswet, David ponders the impact of a lesson Pa Kent teaches Clark about who Superman is to planet Earth and the people he protects and loves. “What he [Pa Kent] didn’t tell you was that it was wrong to feel that way,” Gunn tells Corenswet as the crew looks on. “There are feelings, and there are thoughts. Your feelings about feeling bad are okay. It’s not wrong for you to feel that way. None of it is right or wrong. All of it is being vulnerable and being a human being. In this moment, for you to talk about being vulnerable, you have to be vulnerable, which means showing Lex that your f**king feelings are hurt.”

You can watch the scene unfold in the video posted to James Gunn’s Twitter account below. I dare you not to tense up when Gunn presses his finger to Corenswet’s chest as he explains his motivation for the scene. It’s a brilliant moment that feels like a significant breakthrough for all parties.

This was one of my favorite moments on the set of #Superman and was freaked out (and so happy) to find out it had been filmed.



This and many other moments were captured in

"Adventures in Making Superman,” a 60-minute making-of feature showcasing intimate behind-the-scenes of… pic.twitter.com/5bkFCRDZkO — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 15, 2025

If you want more from James Gunn's Superman, you can purchase the film today via digital retailers!