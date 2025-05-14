The Man of Steel learns that actions have consequences in the most epic trailer yet for James Gunn’s Superman

When people think of superheroics, they focus on the lives saved, order maintained, and justice upheld. However, there’s another side to flying into foreign territory and laying waste to your oppressors. In the latest trailer for DC Studios‘ Superman, the Man of Steel faces the consequences of his actions, learning the hard way that saving the day isn’t as easy as rescuing bystanders, knocking out monsters, and causing untold amounts of structural damage.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart, delivering a Superman driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. Many versions of the Man of Steel exist across screens, large and small. Still, Gunn’s version thrives on optimism during a time when much appears bleak. It’s a refreshing take on a classic hero that will resonate with audiences looking for a few hours of escapism at the cinema.

In the latest Superman trailer, Clark Kent agrees to give an interview with Lois Lane as Superman. Soon, Lois begins asking the Man of Steel tough questions about his recent actions in a foreign land. Superman, confused by Lois’ sharp inquisitiveness, grows increasingly frustrated as he feels as if he’s under fire. As he realizes there are consequences to his actions, his pride shatters, reducing him to a man unfamiliar with the inner workings of a world that loves and fears him.

As the new Superman trailer continues, DC Studios highlights characters like Kendra Saunders (Isabela Merced), Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult), The Engineer (Maria Gabriela de Faría), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and more.

James Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.

In addition to today’s Superman trailer, DC Studios unchained a new poster for the upcoming film. You can check it out below.