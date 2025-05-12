Movie News

Superman watches over Metropolis in motion poster; New trailer premieres Wednesday

Posted 6 hours ago
Superman, motion posterSuperman, motion poster

Superman director James Gunn has released a new motion poster for the upcoming movie. The poster features the Man of Steel (and Krypto) watching over Metropolis. Superman then takes flight before it is revealed that a brand-new trailer will premiere on Wednesday.

It feels like we’ve already seen a lot from Superman, including a teaser trailer, a 5-minute preview, and a behind-the-scenes featurette, but a lot is riding on this one. Sure,Creature Commandos did give us our first little taste of the DCU, but Superman will be the real test. Depending on who you listen to (or your opinions on the trailers), the buzz hasn’t all been positive, so Warner Bros. will want to push this one really hard to get people in theaters.

I hope the new trailer doesn’t show us too much, but I am looking forward to seeing a little more from the movie. Be sure to check back here on Wednesday to check out the new trailer and let us know what you think.

James Gunn has previously dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,” he said. “He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman will hit theaters on July 11th.

