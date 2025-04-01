Superman star David Corenswet on the pressure of playing the iconic character

As the first major project of the new DC Universe, there’s a lot of pressure for Superman to succeed. However, the Man of Steel himself isn’t too concerned. While speaking with Time, Superman star David Corenswet said, “ What’s the pressure? Pressure to be good? I definitely want to be good. But I’m not directing the movie. I give James puzzle pieces, and he gets to pick which one goes in which place. I can’t take on the responsibility that James took on of delivering a Superman film to the masses. But James is the right person to do it. “

Corenswet added that it’s an “ amazing, solemn responsibility to be the person to play this character, ” and while some may find the character “boring” compared to more conflicted characters, the actor isn’t buying it. “ Compared to Batman and Spider-Man, he isn’t depicted as having great inner turmoil. If he’s invincible, what’s at stake? ” Corenswet said before citing All-Star Superman writer Grant Morrison: “ All the important stuff. You can be the most well-adjusted, well-intentioned person, but people will still die. You can’t save everyone forever. “

In the same interview, James Gunn dropped a few details on where we find Superman/Clark Kent in the new movie. “ He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home, ” he said. “ He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him. And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive. All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices. ”

An extended preview of Superman will be screened ahead of A Minecraft Movie, and we should get some more information about the film during the upcoming Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon.

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor. Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11th.