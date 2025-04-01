An extended preview of DC’s Superman will leap tall buildings in a single bound ahead of A Minecraft Movie screenings

A Minecraft Movie gets an extended preview of James Gunn and DC’s Superman before the live-action adventure begins in theaters!

If you yearn for more footage of James Gunn’s Superman, prepare for when A Minecraft Movie tunnels into cinemas. Ahead of today’s Warner Bros. panel at CinemaCon 2025, David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult shared a video message via social media to tell fans about an extended preview playing in theaters before the Minecraft movie unleashes imagination on audiences.

The Superman preview ahead of A Minecraft Movie screenings gives audiences another incentive to see the live-action video game adaptation in theaters alongside the film’s mixed but primarily positive early reactions. JoBlo’s Alex Maidy caught an early screening of A Minecraft Movie, bringing his family along for the fun. On Twitter, Alex said he had way more fun with A Minecraft Movie than expected and praised Jack Black and Jason Momoa’s comedic chemistry. He says there are tons of Easter eggs for fans of the industry-breaking game to find, and the humor is more mature than you’d assume for a PG film.

James Gunn’s Superman soars into theaters on July 11 in different parts of the world. Gunn directs and writes the highly-anticipated feature, with David Corenswet playing Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders, Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt, Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason, Maria Gabriela de Faria as Angela Spica, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Mikaela Hoover as Cat Grant, Pruitt Taylor Vince as Jonathan Kent, Neva Howell as Ma Kent, Wendell Pierce as Perry White, and more.

We expect more information about DC’s Superman later today when WB takes the CinemaCon stage. Check back with us this evening to learn more about the highly-anticipated film.

Does a Superman preview make you want to see A Minecraft Movie in theaters? Are you surprised by Minecraft’s positive reviews? Which video game would you like to get a live-action adaptation? Let’s see your suggestions in the comments section below!