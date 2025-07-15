Movie News

James Gunn explains change to Superman’s origin story [SPOILERS]

By
Posted 3 hours ago
Superman originSuperman origin

To save their child from the impending destruction of Krypton, Jor-El and Lara send their infant son to Earth. There, he’s raised by Jonathan and Martha Kent and grows up to become Superman. This is one of the most well-known origin stories in comics, but James Gunn added a wrinkle to that classic tale in his recently released Superman movie. We’ll be getting into some SPOILERS here, so consider yourself warned.

Related
Superman: We dig into the comics that inspired James Gunn

In the movie, Kal-El finds comfort in a loving message from Jor-El and Lara, but part of the message is corrupted until Lex Luthor decodes it. It’s revealed that Jor-El and Lara have urged their son to take as many wives as possible to restore the Kryptonian race and to conquer Earth if needed. While this has been explored in the comics on a few occasions, it is a big departure from what we know. While speaking with IGN, Gunn spoke about the change to Superman’s origin.

I’m a huge Superman fan, so first of all I had to trust myself that I was going to honor the pieces of Superman that we needed to keep the same,” Gunn said. “And also allow myself to make changes where changes might work and wouldn’t go against the integrity of who the character is.

Gunn continued, “And so I think that was […] simply dealing with allowing ourselves to change part of the story in a way that was interesting for the DCU, but that wasn’t [something] that went against who Superman was. And has been something that’s been played with in the comics before.

At the end of the film, Superman views footage of his Earth parents instead. Will this change have ramifications for future DCU stories, or was it simply a way to help Superman embrace his humanity? I suppose we’ll find out.

Superman is now playing in theaters, so be sure to check out the (very different) reviews from our own Chris Bumbray and Tyler Nichols, and don’t forget to let us know what you thought of the film as well!

What did you think of the change to Superman’s origin?

Source: IGN
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,992 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, read more Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes: Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with read more more items for my likes list.

Latest Superman News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Superman
  2. The Odyssey
  3. The Naked Gun (2025)
  4. Weapons
  5. Tron: Ares
  6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  7. Nobody 2
  8. The Toxic Avenger
  9. The Smashing Machine
  10. The Black Phone 2

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!