Hayden Christensen & Samuel L. Jackson surprise Revenge of the Sith audience

There are plenty of surprises to be had in a galaxy far, far away, but one that even the wisest of Jedi minds couldn’t have guessed was Darth Vader and Mace Windu teaming up. But that’s what happened at a recent 20th anniversary screening of Revenge of the Sith offered, as both Hayden Christensen and Samuel L. Jackson turned up to give attendees a little something extra for their ticket purchase.

With Revenge of the Sith back in theaters to mark its anniversary, Christensen and Jackson used the opportunity to drop in on fans at a showing in Los Angeles. While the initial reception may not have been how George Lucas wanted to cap the prequel trilogy, today it has a newfound fanbase. While Christensen came out first, it was Jackson who delivered the ultimate message to the crowd. “This is so, so, so awesome. Twenty years later, I can hardly believe that we’re still as popular — as happenin’ — as we are. I haven’t seen Hayden in a while, but so, so, so happy to come back, see him, and see all of you at the same time. Thank you all so much. We had a great time making the film down in Australia. We were hangin’ out, doin’ stuff.” Oh, you just know he wanted to drop a “motherf*cker” in there!

Jackson is a total crowd favorite, yet so is Christensen, whose Anakin Skywalker has found its audience over the years. Even still, we all know Mace Windu’s purple lightsaber is the best in all the Galaxy. Yet, as Christensen couldn’t help but notice, “I see a lot of lightsabers out here. I see a lot of red lightsabers, which truth be told is my personal favorite lightsaber color.”

Now two decades removed from the initial reception of Revenge of the Sith, Samuel L. Jackson continues to insist that there’s no evidence that Mace Windu died, using the venue as an opportunity to promote his own theory that there is still a chance for him to return, declaring, “Mace lives!”

Whether or not Windu lives or not, Revenge of the Sith most definitely does, having found a new audience as people rediscover the trilogy. And you can do the same, as Episode III is thriving in its re-release.