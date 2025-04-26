Box Office Update: Sinners having an amazing second weekend; The Accountant 2 on-par with the first film

After a disastrous winter at the North American box office, exhibitors finally have some good news, with April proving to be a barn-burner, propelled by two hugely successful films. Ironically, the two films in question, A Minecraft Movie and Sinners, come from Warner Bros, who, in the wake of Joker: Folie à Deux and Mickey 17, were seen as being in the middle of a disastrous slate of films. Oh, how the tide has changed. After a solid $48 million opening last weekend, Sinners looks like it might be posting one of the smallest week-to-week declines in recent memory, with it heading for at least $40 million this weekend. That’s about $10 million more than we predicted earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the Ben Affleck-led The Accountant 2 seems like it will open more or less in line with the first film, with it looking like it’ll probably make about $25 million (according to Deadline). It has a terrific A-minus CinemaScore rating, so hopefully word-of-mouth will be strong, and it won’t be totally decimated by Thunderbolts, which comes out next weekend. That said, The Accountant 2 will likely be a smash hit once it starts streaming on Prime Video, so hopefully we’ll still get a third film in the franchise. Whether it gets to theaters or not seems to be up in the air, and likely depends on word of mouth. Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith is on track for a $20 million weekend, which is a mammoth number for a re-release, proving people love seeing old favourites theatrically. I’d expect Disney to put more Star Wars movies out on the big screen before The Mandalorian and Grogu opens next year, as it seems like an absolute no-brainer.

However, it also looks like Sony’s video game adaptation, Until Dawn, which earned a pretty bad C+ CinemaScore rating, is heading for an underwhelming $7 million weekend. That said, it only cost Sony about $15 million, so when foreign grosses are factored in, it should more or less break even.

We’ll be back with a full box office wrap-up tomorrow!