Samuel L. Jackson insists Mace Windu is still alive

In the name of the Galactic Senate of the Republic, Mace Windu is still alive, Chancellor. Or so says Samuel L. Jackson, who says it’s going to take a lot more than what we saw in Revenge of the Sith to put an end to Mace Windu. Now that’s the confidence of a man with a purple lightsaber!

As we remember, Mace Windu was seen in 2005’s Revenge of the Sith in a showdown with Palpatine. Windu disregards Anakin’s insistence that killing people was not part of the Jedi life, going for one final blow to Palpatine, only to be attacked by Anakin, followed by a final blow from Palpatine that sends him falling.

Appearing on The Tonight Show, Samuel L. Jackson said he has enough reason to believe that Mace Windu somehow survived his encounter. “There’s a history alone, history of one-armed, one-handed people in the Star Wars universe. So, just cause they cut my arm off and I fell out a window, doesn’t mean I’m dead. I’m a Jedi! The second most powerful Jedi in the universe next to Yoda. So, I can float!” He added, “Yeah, he’s out there. Yeah, he’s out there walking the Earth with Jules,” referring to his character from Pulp Fiction. Speaking of Jules, Jackson said he thinks Jules Winnfield is still hanging out and cruising around the scene.

Outside of the prequel trilogy, Jackson has voiced Mace Windu on Star Wars: The Clone Wars as well as in a brief cameo in 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker.

Samuel L. Jackson has been adamant that Mace Windu never died in Revenge of the Sith for a while now, even saying he would love to return as the Jedi High Council member if he was given the opportunity. But we don’t see that happening, if not solely because, well, Mace Windu is dead. But Jackson continuing to say he’s not does show his appreciation for both the character and the Star Wars franchise; after all, he doesn’t deny any of his other dozens of onscreen deaths.

Do you think there is any proof that Mace Windu is still walking the galaxy or should Jackson let this one go?

