Bryce Dallas Howard wants to bring back Mace Windu

By
Posted 1 hour ago
Bryce Dallas Howard, Samuel L. Jackson, Mace Windu, Star Wars

If Darth Maul can survive being chopped IN HALF and plummeting down an endless chute, then Mace Windu has got to be able to shake off a few volts, a chopped off hand, and a fall off a skyscraper? Right? Samuel L. Jackson has been vocal that Mace Windu is still out there, but could Bryce Dallas Howard be the one to bring the Jedi Master back?

While speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Howard said that Samuel L. Jackson has “been incredibly supportive of me, and has told me many times that he would act in something that I directed.

Howard added that she “went straight to Dave Filoni, and I was like, ‘So let’s just talk about Mace Windu and where he is, because is he dead? Is he?’” It’s all just talk at this point, but you’ve got to think that Lucasfilm has had multiple discussions about Mace Windu and whether he could (or should) be brought back. Howard has plenty of experience in the Star Wars franchise. She’s directed three episodes of The Mandalorian, and one episode each of The Book of Boba Fett and Skeleton Crew. She also voiced Yaddle in Tales of the Jedi.

Deep Cover: A new poster drops for the upcoming Bryce Dallas Howard and Orlando Bloom action comedy

Just last year, Jackson insisted that Windu was still alive. “There’s a history of one-armed, one-handed people in the Star Wars universe. So, just cause they cut my arm off and I fell out a window, doesn’t mean I’m dead,” Jackson said. “I’m a Jedi! The second most powerful Jedi in the universe, next to Yoda. So, I can float! Yeah, he’s out there.” Temuera Morrison has also expressed hope that Windu is still among the living, but only so that Boba Fett can finally take revenge. If you recall, Windu killed Jango Fett in Star Wars: Attack of the Clones in a rather gruesome fashion, decapitating him with a lightsaber in full view of young Boba Fett.

Do you think Mace Windu should be brought back, and could you see Bryce Dallas Howard as the director to do it?

Source: Happy Sad Confused Podcast
