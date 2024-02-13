Samuel L. Jackson would return for Mace Windu series because the Jedi Master is “not dead!”

Move over, Nick Fury, it’s Mace Windu’s time to shine! At least, that’s what would happen if Samuel L. Jackson had anything to do with it. Jackson first played Mace Windu in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but unfortunately, the Jedi Master met his end in Revenge of the Sith after his hand was sliced off by Anakin and he was flung out of a window by Palpatine’s Force lightning. However, Jackson is confident that Mace Windu didn’t die and would jump at the chance to return for a series on Disney+.

While speaking with Empire for their issue celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Samuel L. Jackson had just one thing to say about Mace Windu’s supposed demise: “ HE’S NOT DEAD!!! ” Aside from a brief voice appearance in The Rise of Skywalker, Mace Windu hasn’t come back from the dead, but when asked if he would want to do a Mace Windu series for Disney+, Jackson said: “ EVERYTHING YES!! “

Jackson has always maintained that Mace Windu didn’t die in Revenge of the Sith, and to be fair, if Darth Maul could survive being sliced in half and falling down a shaft, I’d wager that Windu could survive losing a hand and falling off a building. Dude’s a Jedi Master, after all.

Samuel L. Jackson can currently be seen in Matthew Vaughn’s Argylle, which stars Bryce Dallas Howard as Elly Conway, a reclusive author of a series of best-selling espionage novels whose idea of bliss is a night at home with her computer and her cat, Alfie. But when the plots of Elly’s fictional books — which center on secret agent Argylle (Henry Cavill) and his mission to unravel a global spy syndicate — begin to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, quiet evenings at home become a thing of the past. Sam Rockwell also stars as Aiden, a cat-allergic spy who races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

