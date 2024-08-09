Unsheathe your triple-bladed sword as The Sword and the Sorcerer comes to 4K with a new Blu-ray release

Albert Pyun’s successful fantasy classic gets a new remastering for the home video market. The triple-bladed film was a huge success in the wake of Conan the Barbarian.

By
sword and the sorcerer

Blu-ray.com has announced that Albert Pyun’s 1982 fantasy film The Sword and the Sorcerer is getting a brand new 4K Blu-ray transfer from the British label 101 Films. The movie stars Lee Horsley, Kathleen Beller, Simon MacCorkindale, George Maharis, and Richard Lynch and is scheduled to hit retailers on October 7. Albert Pyun’s 1982 fantasy adventure The Sword and the Sorcerer may not be the most fondly remembered epic of its era, but it was wildly successful. The Sword and the Sorcerer had grossed a spectacular (for the era) $39.1 million, which actually outgrossed Conan the Barbarian in North America by 1 million dollars (at a fraction of the budget).

The description, according to Blu-ray.com reads,
“Meet Talon, a daring mercenary who conquers castles and dungeons alike with his lethal three-bladed sword. But when Talon learns that he is the prince of a kingdom controlled by an evil sorcerer, he is thrust into the wildest fight of his life. Can Talon rescue the beautiful princess and slay the warlock, or will he fall prey to the black magic of medieval mayhem? Lee Horsley (Matt Houston, The Hateful Eight), Kathleen Beller (Dynasty), Simon MacCorkindale (Jaws 3-D) and Richard Moll (House) star in this action-packed adventure saga, filled with brutal battles, plucky maidens, savage monsters and more!”

Special Features and Technical Specs include:

  • Director’s commentary
  • Tales of the Ancient Empire – An interview with director Albert Pyun
  • A Princess’ Tale – An interview with actress Kathleen Beller
  • Mightier Than the Sword – An interview with co-writer/co-producer John Stuckmeyer
  • Master of the Blade – An interview with editor Marshall Harvey
  • The Specialist and the Effects – An interview with special makeup effects artist Allan Apone
  • Brothers In Arms – An interview with special effects artists the Chiodo brothers – Charles, Edward, and Stephen
  • Dedicated to Jack Tyree, Stuntman – The cast and crew remember stuntman Jack Tyree
  • Trailers From Hell – Editor Marshall Harvey on the Sword and the Sorcerer
  • Theatrical trailers
  • TV spot
  • Still gallery
  • Optional English SDH subtitles for the main feature

Source: Blu-ray.com
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Warner Bros. neuters Genndy Tartakovsky’s animated film Fixed to save cash while Sony retains the rights
Director George Miller's Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will begin streaming on Max next week
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga starts streaming on Max next week
Todd Haynes’ untitled romance film effectively shuts down as Joaquin Phoenix exits the production
Criterion Collection
The Criterion Collection releasing massive 40-film box set for 40th anniversary
View All

About the Author

1784 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest The Sword and the Sorcerer (1982) News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles