Unsheathe your triple-bladed sword as The Sword and the Sorcerer comes to 4K with a new Blu-ray release

Blu-ray.com has announced that Albert Pyun’s 1982 fantasy film The Sword and the Sorcerer is getting a brand new 4K Blu-ray transfer from the British label 101 Films. The movie stars Lee Horsley, Kathleen Beller, Simon MacCorkindale, George Maharis, and Richard Lynch and is scheduled to hit retailers on October 7. Albert Pyun’s 1982 fantasy adventure The Sword and the Sorcerer may not be the most fondly remembered epic of its era, but it was wildly successful. The Sword and the Sorcerer had grossed a spectacular (for the era) $39.1 million, which actually outgrossed Conan the Barbarian in North America by 1 million dollars (at a fraction of the budget).

The description, according to Blu-ray.com reads,

“Meet Talon, a daring mercenary who conquers castles and dungeons alike with his lethal three-bladed sword. But when Talon learns that he is the prince of a kingdom controlled by an evil sorcerer, he is thrust into the wildest fight of his life. Can Talon rescue the beautiful princess and slay the warlock, or will he fall prey to the black magic of medieval mayhem? Lee Horsley (Matt Houston, The Hateful Eight), Kathleen Beller (Dynasty), Simon MacCorkindale (Jaws 3-D) and Richard Moll (House) star in this action-packed adventure saga, filled with brutal battles, plucky maidens, savage monsters and more!”

Special Features and Technical Specs include: