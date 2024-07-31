Conan, Ghostface & T-1000 added to Mortal Kombat 1 DLC

Conan the Barbarian, Ghostface and T-1000 will be part of the next pack of DLC in Mortal Kombat 1. Finish him!

Conan the Barbarian will soon enough get the chance to once again crush his enemies and hear the lamentations of their women, as the character – as depicted by Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1982 movie – will be part of an upcoming DLC pack in Mortal Kombat 1. He will be joined by Scream’s Ghostface and Terminator 2: Judgment Day’s T-1000. Sorry, still no John Wick…

The Khaos Reigns expansion pack, which is set to debut on September 24th, is part of tradition in bringing non-Mortal Kombat characters into that universe. Notably, the first DLC Kombat Pack for Mortal Kombat 1 featured Homelander from The Boys, Peacemaker from the titular show and Omni-Man from Invincible. The Khaos Reigns pack will also feature Cyrax, Sektor and Noob Saibot. Both Cyrax and Sektor debuted with 1995’s Mortal Kombat 3, while Noob Saibot was a hidden character in 1993’s Mortal Kombat II.

Conan, Ghostface and T-1000 sound like awesome DLC additions to Mortal Kombat 1 and we can already imagine what – and how over-the-top – their Fatalities will be. I think it would be pretty cool to have Ghostface remove his mask and reveal the identity of a past franchise killer prior to that final slice-and-dice, although likeness rights almost certainly prevent this from happening.

Here is the partial setup for the new Mortal Kombat DLC: “Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, Kombat Pack 2 features returning kombatants Noob Saibot, voiced by Kaiji Tang; Cyrax, voiced by Enuka Okuma; and Sektor, voiced by Erika Ishii, all with unique backstories as part of the reimagined Mortal Kombat 1 Universe. As Sub-Zero, Bi-Han was the Lin Kuei’s ruthless Grandmaster, but his soul was stolen by Titan Havik to create the perfect henchman, Noob Saibot, who is now dedicated to fomenting anarchy. Born into the Zaki, one of the Lin Kuei’s many sub-clans, Cyrax became a martial arts prodigy with an independent streak and untamed desire to serve the clan on her terms, or not at all. Growing up immersed in Lin Kuei culture under the tutelage of her parents, Sektor becomes a master armorer, skilled warrior, and Sub-Zero’s most trusted lieutenant, committed to advancing the clan’s future at all costs.”

Both Roger L. Jackson and Robert Patrick are providing the voices for Ghostface and T-1000, respectively. The Terminator (in T-800 form) was previously featured in Mortal Kombat 11 as DLC alongside the likes of the Joker, Spawn, John Rambo, and RoboCop.

Which movie character would you want to see added as DLC for Mortal Kombat 1?