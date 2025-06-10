Sydney Sweeney talks getting into fighting shape for the Christy Martin biopic

Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the fighting world. Last year, just prior to starting the training for portraying boxer Christy Martin, the Euphoria star shared her antsy anticipation for getting back into combat sports when she said, “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old. I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.” In the time since, photos had been released online teasing Sweeney’s transformation into Martin’s fighting shape.

According to Deadline, Sweeney recently shared her journey with W Magazine about putting on 30 pounds to play the athlete in the film. Sweeney professed, “I loved it. I came onboard to play Christy, and I had about three and a half months of training. I started eating. I weight-trained in the morning for an hour, kickboxed midday for about two hours and then weight-trained again at night for an hour.” Sweeney explained that her body started getting buffer, “My body was completely different. I didn’t fit in any of my clothes. I’m usually a size 23 in jeans, and I was wearing a size 27. My boobs got bigger. And my butt got huge. It was crazy! I was like, ‘Oh my god.’ But it was amazing: I was so strong, like crazy strong.”

Sweeney posted photos, teasing her new physique over the year while filming the as-of-yet untitled biopic. She accompanied the photos with the caption, “Over the past few months, I’ve been immersed in training to bring to life the story of an incredible woman — a true champion who fought battles both inside and outside the ring,” Sweeney wrote. “Her journey is a testament to resilience, strength, and hope, and I’m honored to step into her shoes to share her powerful story with you all. more to come soon 🙂 CHRISTY MARTIN.”

David Michod directs the untitled Christy Martin sports biopic he co-wrote with Mirrah Foulkes. The project charts Martin’s rise to become the most iconic boxer of the 1990s. Dubbed the “female Rocky” by producers, the untitled film follows Martin as she makes a name for herself in the squared circle. Ben Foster plays James Martin in the film, with Merritt Weaver, Katy O’Brien, Ethan Embry, Jess Gabor, Chad L. Coleman, and Tony Cavalero filling out the main cast.



