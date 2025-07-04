Sylvester Stallone’s Cobra: The new Arrow 4K Blu-ray teases an ultra-violent lost version we’ll never see

One of Sylvester Stallone’s most underrated action flicks of the 1980s has to be Cobra, directed by George P. Cosmatos. Coming off the massive success of Rambo: First Blood Part II, Cobra was a solid box office hit in its own right, earning $48 million domestically (in 1986 dollars) and around $112 million overseas. Still, compared to the previous year’s Rambo sequel, it was seen as a disappointment. In fact, when I attended a Stallone masterclass at TIFF a few years ago, Sly himself expressed regret over how the film turned out, saying:

“Cobra, to me, was half-baked. I could have done better, but I wasn’t concentrating enough. I felt like that’s something I should have directed, and I didn’t—and I regret that. That’s one thing about making movies—aside from watching your hairline recede—you go, ‘God, why didn’t I try harder?’”

Despite Stallone’s misgivings, the film has become a major cult classic over the years. This month, Arrow Video is giving Cobra the deluxe treatment with a new 4K UHD edition that boasts a dazzling transfer. But what really stands out about this release is the inclusion of the film’s rarely seen TV cut.

Now, this isn’t the first time Arrow has done something like this—they previously included the heavily censored TV version of RoboCop as a curio on that film’s 4K disc. But Cobra’s TV version is especially interesting because it runs a full six minutes longer than the theatrical cut.

So what’s the deal?

Originally, Cobra was a much grittier, more intense film than what audiences saw in theaters. It played as a horror-action hybrid, with Stallone’s Marion Cobretti hunting a cult of axe-wielding serial killers led by Brian Thompson’s chilling “Night Slasher.” Yet the final cut, which runs a lean 89 minutes, feels oddly truncated, as though we’re watching a censored version, despite its hard-R rating. Every time the Night Slasher kills someone, the camera cuts away. Even in the climactic shootout, when Cobretti mows down bad guys with his custom Jatimatic submachine gun, we never see any squibs go off, leaving the action feeling strangely muted.

There’s a reason for this. The original cut, which reportedly ran over 30 minutes longer, was slapped with an X rating by the MPAA. At the last minute, Warner Bros. ordered the film cut down drastically—something that also happened to Wes Craven’s Deadly Friend that same year. As a result, the theatrical release was severely pared down. So much so that, for the TV broadcast, extra scenes had to be reinstated to stretch the film to a two-hour slot.

Those restored scenes hint at what the original vision for Cobra might have looked like. There’s more focus on the cult and its rituals, including a chilling scene where a young boy brings a box containing a victim’s remains to the police. There’s also an extended murder sequence where the manager and receptionist at the motel—where Cobretti is holed up during the climax—are killed, in a stylistic set piece that cross-cuts with Dial M for Murder playing on a TV. Even though this footage is still censored for TV, it’s clear the longer cut leaned further into horror territory—almost reminiscent of an Italian giallo film.

Would that version have worked better than the slick action cut we got? Hard to say. But wouldn’t it be cool to see?

Sadly, this TV version is probably the closest we’ll ever get to the original Cobra, as the uncut footage is likely buried deep in the Warner Bros. vault—if it even still exists. A full restoration would probably only happen if Stallone himself decided to revisit the film, as he did with Rocky IV (a project I was lucky enough to speak with him about). Here’s hoping he does—because many of us here at JoBlo love Cobra, especially our President of Operations and the founder of Arrow in the Head, John Fallon, who had this to say about one of his all-time favorite films: