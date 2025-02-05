Syreeta Singleton gives an update on the status of Issa Rae’s Set It Off remake

The writers of the HBO comedy Insecure, Issa Rae and Syreeta Singleton, have announced that they’ve been developing a remake of F. Gary Gray’s heist film Set It Off back in 2019. Little news has been revealed since then and both have gone on to other projects. Notably, Singleton is recently coming off of the comedy, One of Them Days, which our own Tyler Nichol enjoyed as he said in his review, “I tend to be a tough sell when it comes to comedy and One of Them Days managed to really tickle my funny bone. The laughs per minute were high, with several subtle jokes that are easy to miss. It does what any great comedy does: blend comedy with emotional stakes for a fun time.”

Singleton is now giving an update on the state of the Set It Off remake. According to The Wrap, the writer expounded,

It’s going to be a good one. It’s something that we were very careful about, because it’s Set It Off, and we want to make sure we do it right. I feel like it’s a story that people are going to be really, really excited about. We’ve infused a lot of humor into it in an organic way. But it was like, when you get four Black women together, how you not gon’ laugh? Even in the middle of robbing some s–t.”

She would also explain why the film is taking its time to gain forward momentum, “It’s also been a really long process. Interestingly enough, I sold Jungles first and Set It Off probably like a month or so later. So it’s been about six or seven years in the making, and many different iterations of that. But I think we turned in a draft maybe a few months ago now, and they’re all like, ‘This is the version we want to make,’ and I feel really good about it. I have a writing partner on that, Nina Gloster, and we feel really, really good about that story.”