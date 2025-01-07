Lionsgate releases details of Tarantino films coming to 4K UHD

Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown and Kill Bill Volume 1 and Kill Bill Volume 2 make their debut on 4K UHD along with a re-print release of his debut feature Reservoir Dogs via limited edition collectible SteelBooks on January 21. Jackie Brown, Kill Bill Volume 1, and Kill Bill Volume 2 will also have standard national retail releases. Lionsgate has just released the details of these physical media releases.



﻿KILL BILL VOLUME 1

The action explodes in Quentin Tarantino’s Kill Bill Volume 1, presented in eye-popping 4K for the first time. This acclaimed fourth film from groundbreaking writer and director Quentin Tarantino stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, and Vivica A. Fox in an astonishing, action-packed thriller about brutal betrayal and an epic vendetta. Four years after taking a bullet in the head at her own wedding, The Bride (Thurman) emerges from a coma and decides it’s time for payback. Having been gunned down by her former boss (David Carradine) and his deadly squad of international assassins, it’s a kill-or-be-killed fight she did not start, but one she will finish. Loaded with explosive action and outrageous humor, Kill Bill Volume 1 is a must-see motion picture event.

SteelBook® art by Matt Taylor

Special Features

The Making of Kill Bill Volume 1

The “5, 6, 7, 8’s” Bonus Musical Performances

Tarantino Trailers

* Reservoir Dogs

* Pulp Fiction

* Jackie Brown

* Kill Bill Volume 1 Teaser

* Kill Bill Volume 1 Bootleg Trailer

* Kill Bill Volume 2 Teaser

Screen Display & Aspect Ratio

16×9 (2.40)

4K UHD Audio

English 5.1 DTS HD-MA

French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray Audio

English 5.1 Uncompressed Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital

French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Subtitles

Spanish

SDH

English

Captions

None

4K UHD Resolution

2160P High Definition

Dolby Vision

4K UHD Disc Format

1BD100

4K UHD Region

N/A

Blu-ray Resolution

1080P 23.98 High Definition

Blu-ray Disc Format

1BD50

Blu-ray Region

A

KILL BILL VOLUME 2

Available in striking 4K for the first time, Kill Bill Volume 2 is the must-see movie event from writer and director Quentin Tarantino (Pulp Fiction), that completes the action-packed quest for revenge begun by The Bride (Uma Thurman) in Kill Bill Volume 1! Having already crossed two names from her Death List, The Bride is back with a vengeance and taking aim at Budd (Michael Madsen) and Elle Driver (Daryl Hannah), the only survivors from the squad of assassins who betrayed her four years earlier. It’s all leading up to the ultimate confrontation with Bill (David Carradine), The Bride’s former master and the man who ordered her execution! Experience the other half of the story in the acclaimed Kill Bill Volume 2 — even more mind-blowing on 4K Ultra High Definition!

SteelBook® art by Oliver Barrett

Special Features

The Making of Kill Bill Volume 2

“Damoe” Deleted Scene

“Chingon” Musical Performance

Screen Display & Aspect Ratio

16×9 (2.40)

4K UHD Audio

English 5.1 DTS HD-MA

French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray Audio

English 5.1 Uncompressed Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital

French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Subtitles

Spanish

SDH

English

Captions

None

4K UHD Resolution

2160P High Definition

Dolby Vision

4K UHD Disc Format

1BD100

4K UHD Region

N/A

Blu-ray Resolution

1080P 23.98 High Definition

Blu-ray Disc Format

1BD50

Blu-ray Region

A

JACKIE BROWN

Quentin Tarantino scores with an explosive mix of intense action and edgy humor in his “twisty crime yarn” (Entertainment Weekly), now presented for the first time in 4K. What do a sexy stewardess (Pam Grier), a street-tough gun runner (Samuel L. Jackson), a lonely bail bondsman (Robert Forster), a shifty ex-con (Robert De Niro), an earnest federal agent (Michael Keaton), and a stoned-out beach bunny (Bridget Fonda) have in common? They’re six players on the trail of a half million dollars in cash! The only questions are… who’s going to get played… and who’s going to make the big score?

SteelBook® art by Ken Taylor

Special Features (Blu-ray Only)

Breaking Down Jackie Brown (HD) (approx 45 mins)

Jackie Brown: How It Went Down (with Play All option) (SD)

* Rum Punch “Reading It Again That Night, I Fell In Love With It” (2:56)

* Elmore Leonard “If You And Elmore Leonard Had A Child, That’s What This Is” (3:24)

* Quentin’s Influences “Quentin’s A Huge Fan Of The ’60s And ’70s” (3:59)

* Pam Grier “Quentin’s Been A Pam Grier Fan Forever” (5:50)

* Robert Forster “And This Part Goes To Robert Forster” (5:07)

* Samuel L. Jackson “He Just Says Quentin’s Lines Probably Better Than Anyone” (2:49)

* Robert De Niro “I’m Actually Doing A Scene With Robert De Niro!” (2:07)

* Bridget Fonda “She’s From A Good Bloodline Of Actors” (1:53)

* Michael Keaton “And ‘Bang,’ He Was The Guy” (3:01)

* The Production “I’m Making Movies With My Family” (7:46)

“A Look Back at Jackie Brown” – Interview with Quentin (54:38) (SD)

Chicks With Guns Video (4:51) (SD)

Siskel & Ebert “At The Movies” – Jackie Brown Review (SD) (4:44)

Jackie Brown on MTV (SD)

* Jackie Brown Promotional Contest (1:03)

* MTV Live Jackie Brown (14:22)

Marketing Gallery

* Trailers (with Play All option)

* Green Band Teaser (:50) (SD)

* Theatrical Teaser (1:31) (SD)

* Theatrical Teaser #2 (1:29) (SD)

* TV Spots (with Play All option) (SD)

* “The Chase” – Revised (:17)

* “Six People” (:16)

* “Scamming” (:32)

* “Up For Grabs” – Revised (:17)

* “Shakedown” (:32)

* “Review” (:31))

* “Showdown” (1:01)

* “Here We Go” – Revised (:31)

* Pulp Fiction Posters (stills)

Still Galleries

Enhanced Trivia Track

Deleted and Alternate Scenes

Screen Display & Aspect Ratio

16×9 (1.85)

Audio

English 5.1 DTS HD-MA

Subtitles

English

Spanish

SDH

English

Captions

None

4K UHD Resolution

2160P High Definition

Dolby Vision

4K UHD Disc Format

1BD100

4K UHD Region

N/A

Blu-ray Resolution

1080P 23.98 High Definition

Blu-ray Disc Format

1BD50

Blu-ray Region

A

Reservoir Dogs

“You’re not Mr. Purple,” says Joe (portrayed by the legendary Lawrence Tierney) to Steve Buscemi’s character at the beginning of Reservoir Dogs. “Some guy on some other job is Mr. Purple. You’re Mr. Pink.” Only a fool would argue with Joe — we sure wouldn’t — and it’s in this spirit that Lionsgate Limited presents the Mr. Pink edition of Quentin Tarantino’s bloody homage to heist films of yore. Packaged in a stunningly original SteelBook® featuring specially commissioned art by renowned illustrator and graphic designer Justin Erickson (Dark Horse Comics, Mondo), this Lionsgate Limited edition of the landmark crime film with its rogues’ gallery of a cast is a cooler-than-cool addition to every collector’s library.

Special Features

Deleted Scenes

Playing It Fast and Loose

Profiling the Reservoir Dogs

4K UHD Audio

English 5.1 DTS HD-MA

French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray Audio

English 5.1 Uncompressed Audio

English 5.1 Dolby Digital

French 5.1 Dolby Digital

Subtitles

Spanish

SDH

English

Captions

None

4K UHD Resolution

2160P High Definition

Dolby Vision

4K UHD Disc Format

1BD100

4K UHD Region

N/A

Blu-ray Resolution

1080P 23.98 High Definition

Blu-ray Disc Format

1BD50

Blu-ray Region

A